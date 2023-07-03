The USL W finalized its playoff brackets Sunday, announcing the postseason details for Eagle FC’s women’s soccer team.

Based in Mechanicsburg, Eagle FC qualified for the pre-professional league’s playoffs as the Mid-Atlantic Division champions with an 11-1-0 record in its second season. The club draws Baltimore-based Christos FC in an Eastern Conference semifinal scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Mouuntain View Middle School’s Eagle View Field.

The other conference semifinal, scheduled between Morris Elite SC and the Long Island Rough Riders, is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Mountain View.

Semifinal winners advance to the conference final scheduled for Sunday at Mountain View with the opportunity to advance to the league semifinals July 14-16.

Christos FC (9-3-0) handed Eagle FC its only loss of the regular season with a 4-3 decision June 23. Eagle FC won the other two matches 2-1 May 31 and 2-0 Friday.

Coached by 2007 Cumberland Valley grad Toan Ngo, Eagle FC’s roster is composed of players from 25 different college programs. Many of the players grew up locally with roots in Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff and Red Land, as well as players with ties to Dauphin, York and Lancaster counties. The roster also features players with international experience, including members from Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, Australia, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

Meg Tate, a Carlisle grad playing at Drexel after a stint with Dickinson, led the team with 12 goals in the regular season.

Tickets to Friday’s semifinals can be purchased through Eagle FC at https://eagle-fc-uslw.ticketleap.com/ with free admission available for students.

