U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski announced the roster on June 21. 23 players will compete, with 14 players making their World Cup debut.
The USL W finalized its playoff brackets Sunday, announcing the postseason details for Eagle FC’s women’s soccer team.
Based in Mechanicsburg, Eagle FC qualified for the pre-professional league’s playoffs as the Mid-Atlantic Division champions with an 11-1-0 record in its second season. The club draws Baltimore-based Christos FC in an Eastern Conference semifinal scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Mouuntain View Middle School’s Eagle View Field.
The other conference semifinal, scheduled between Morris Elite SC and the Long Island Rough Riders, is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Mountain View.
Semifinal winners advance to the conference final scheduled for Sunday at Mountain View with the opportunity to advance to the league semifinals July 14-16.
Christos FC (9-3-0) handed Eagle FC its only loss of the regular season with a 4-3 decision June 23. Eagle FC won the other two matches 2-1 May 31 and 2-0 Friday.
Coached by 2007 Cumberland Valley grad Toan Ngo, Eagle FC’s roster is composed of players from 25 different college programs. Many of the players grew up locally with roots in Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff and Red Land, as well as players with ties to Dauphin, York and Lancaster counties. The roster also features players with international experience, including members from Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, Australia, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.
Meg Tate, a Carlisle grad playing at Drexel after a stint with Dickinson, led the team with 12 goals in the regular season.
Tickets to Friday’s semifinals can be purchased through Eagle FC at
https://eagle-fc-uslw.ticketleap.com/ with free admission available for students.
Photos Susquenita at Boiling Springs Districts Class 2A Girls Soccer
Susquenita's Ashlyn Swailes, front, kicks the ball away from in front of Boiling Springs' Bailee Decker, back, during the second half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs celebrates after Sophia Felix scores a goal during the second half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game against Susquenita on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs' Reese Hughes, left, keeps Susquenita's Joey Zimmerman from getting to the ball during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs' Sophia Felix, right, kicks the ball away from in front of Susquenita's Paige Jenkins, left, during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs' Sophia Felix, right, and Susquenita's Ashlyn Swails, left, leap into the air to try and gain control of a high bounce ball during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs' Ella Garman keeps her eye on the ball during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game against Susquenita on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Susquenita's Zoe Weltmer, right, keeps Boiling Springs' Jordan Nolte, left, away from the ball during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs' Molly Starner, left, heads the ball towards the goal over top of Susquenita's Riley Egresits, right, during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Susquenita's Samantha Wechsler, right, controls the ball in front of Boiling Springs' Abby Tilton, left, during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game against Susquenita on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Susquenita's 1 Mady Fleisher, left, gets control of the ball in front of Boiling Springs' Paige Harris, right, during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs' Reese Hughes runs down a loose ball during the second half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game against Susquenita on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Susquenita's Riley Egresits, left, and Boiling Springs' Jordan Nolte, right, scramble for a loose ball during the second half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs' Ella Garman kicks the ball across the field during the second half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game against Susquenita on Saturday at Bud Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs' Reese Hughes, left, keeps Susquenita's Joey Zimmerman, left from getting to the ball during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal game on Saturday at Bug Ecker Field.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
