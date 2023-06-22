Eagle FC, a local women's soccer team, is on the cusp of earning a spot in the USL W playoffs.

The USL W is a pre-professional soccer league of 65 teams from all over the United States, covering 10 divisions and several large metro areas. Eagle FC, in its second season, competes in the six-club Mid-Atlantic Division.

Eagle FC has its roots in the former HMMS soccer club. Former Dickinson College coach Brian Redding is the local director of coaching and Toan Ngo heads Eagle FC.

Eagle FC had a positive start in its inaugural season but dropped its final four contests and came short of the playoffs. Former Trinity and Camp Hill coach Dwayne Lawrence assists, as does Bryce Watts of Red Land, who played collegiately at Florida, Ohio State and Bloomsburg. Joseph Panuccio is also at the lower levels growing the game to local players.

Eagle FC is 9-0-0 and has scored 39 goals to six allowed.

The Mid-Atlantic Division consists of Eagle FC, Christos FC, McLean SC, Northern Virginia FC, the Virginia Marauders and the Patuxtent Football Athletics. Christos holds second place and will play Eagle FC two more times — at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cumberland Valley's Eagle View Field, and June 30 at Christos. Eagle FC defeated Christos in the clubs' first meeting May 31, 2-1.

Eagle FC consists of 31 players, spanning 25 college programs. Nineteen Division I players make up the team and six represent national teams. They include Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ireland and Bermuda.

Eagle FC improved to 9-0-0 Wednesday with a 3-0 shutout of Virginia Marauders FC behind two goals from Chloe Adler and one from Tate. Friday’s matchup with Christos is the club's final home match before wrapping up the regular season with two contests on the road.

Playoffs begin July 6.

