District 3 Softball: Big Spring capitalizes on Berks Catholic miscues for Class 4A quarterfinal win

Errors, both physical and mental, will sabotage a team’s success at this time of year. The Berks Catholic Saints softball team found that out the hard way on Thursday afternoon in Newville.

On the other hand, the host Big Spring Bulldogs played flawless defense while taking advantage of every Berks Catholic miscue in a 5-2 win in the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinal round. All five of Big Spring’s runs were unearned, as the Saints committed six errors in the game.

None changed the fortunes more than the two overthrows Berks Catholic shortstop Rebecca Adams made in the bottom of the fifth inning. Down 2-1, Big Spring (18-3) knew time was potentially running out on its season as the game progressed into the later innings.

“Nobody panicked,” Big Spring head coach Mike Gutshall said. “I could see there was some worry. They were getting tight, but we knew we could make things happen if we put the ball in play.”

HS Softball: Carlisle, Trinity, Boiling Springs suffer season-ending losses The Thundering Herd fell in the District 3 Class 6A first round while the Shamrocks and Bubblers dropped decisions in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Jaden Hair led off for the Bulldogs with an infield single and advanced to second base on the first throwing error of the frame. A pop-up corralled by the Berks Catholic catcher and a strikeout left Big Spring dangerously close to stranding the tying run in scoring position. But Madalyn Black tapped a grounder to Adams, who rushed her throw, sailing it high and allowing courtesy runner Sydney Adler to streak home for the tying run.

On the very next pitch, Fallon Feaser jumped on a fastball, drilling it into the right-center field gap where it bounced once before rattling off the chain-link fence. Black coasted home, and Big Spring suddenly grabbed the 3-2 lead within two pitches.

“She was going away from the rise ball because we weren’t chasing it as much,” Feaser said. “So I was looking for something down the middle, and I knew it would be a first-pitch strike.”

The No. 3 Bulldogs added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning on a heads-up play from Kiersten White and a timely hit from Rylee Piper. At third with one out, White tagged up on a short pop-up that drifted into foul territory on the cut of grass behind third base. Adams made the tough play to snag it but dropped her head, thinking White wouldn’t try to advance. Piper’s RBI single drove in Maeve Hurley, who had reached base on another Berks Catholic (13-4) error.

Dani Hayward led the Saints from the circle as the right-hander went six innings, scattering five hits while striking out seven. The sophomore also went 3 for 4 at the plate with a single, double and triple. Adams and Giana Mirenda added two hits apiece in the loss.

Feaser was the only Bulldog with multiple hits, going 2 for 3 and scoring a run. She also hurled six innings as she struck out 13 while stranding seven runners on the bases.

“Whenever I warm up, and I don’t feel 100%, I always come out and pitch really well,” Feaser said. “I had a feeling it was going to be a good game, and it was.”

Piper entered in relief, working around a leadoff single in the seventh to secure the win.

The victory marks Big Spring’s first win in District 3 playoff action since 2014. It also placed the Bulldogs in the semifinals for the first time since 2012, where they will host No. 7 Middletown on Tuesday afternoon.

Middletown 3, East Pennsboro 1: The Blue Raiders advanced behind the pitching of Christine Miller, who allowed one run on five hits for a complete-game victory. She also struck out five Panthers and walked one. Allie Cleland, Livi Balliet and Carly Dupes drove in runs for the Middletown (17-5), which advances to face Big Spring Tuesday. Zoe Holbert went 1 for 2 and drove in the only run for the Panthers (14-3).

In Class 6A

Warwick 4, Cumberland Valley 2: The Warriors (14-5) broke a 2-2 tie with a run scored on a fielder’s choice in the top of the sixth inning. They added a run on a passed ball in the seventh and held on for the win, advancing to face Penn Manor in Tuesday’s semifinals. Sydney May and Alissa Naisby registered RBIs for the Eagles (15-4).

In Class 5A

Exeter 7, Mechanicsburg 3: The Eagles (20-2) advance to the semifinals to face South Western Tuesday. The Wildcats will face Mid-Penn Keystone rival Lower Dauphin in the consolation semifinals Tuesday.

Shippensburg 1, Northeastern 0 (8 inn.): A Katara Smith home run in the eighth inning lifted the Greyhounds (19-3) into the semifinals, where they’ll host Twin Valley Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0