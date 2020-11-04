District 3 Playoff Highlights: Hailey Selkirk's heroics in 2OT catapult Cumberland Valley girls soccer to Class 4A semis

It took nearly two full overtime periods to decide the outcome, but defender Hailey Selkirk left little down Wednesday night.
The senior rifled a shot into the back of the net, giving Cumberland Valley girls soccer a dramatic 2-1 win in the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals over No. 4 Lower Dauphin.
The victory sets up a playdate Saturday between No. 5 CV (12-1) and top-ranked Wilson (12-0). The Bulldogs advanced to the semis with No. 8 Warwick forced to forfeit due to a COVID-19 shutdown in the school district.
Carly Smith lodged a ball in the back of the net in the second half to tie up the contest, which remained 1-1 through the rest of regulation.
The Eagles are trying to make it three straight trips to the District 3 championship game, where they are 15-5 all-time. They lost last year's title game to Hempfield but beat Central Dauphin in 2018.
District 3 Girls Soccer: Halle Engle provides insurance, Mechanicsburg takes care of Daniel Boone in Class 3A quarters
District 3 Boys Soccer: Sam, Philip Lundblad strikes propel No. 4 Cumberland Valley past Northeastern, into semis
District 3 Boys Soccer
- Six different players were involved in Northern's three goals as the Polar Bears topped sixth-seeded Hershey 3-0 in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals. Ashton Davis put No. 3 Northern (15-0-1) on the board 32 minutes in with a goal, and Aidan Romano and Maddox Davis added second-half insurance goals. Assists went to Connor Swope, Spencer Siverling and Caleb Jodon. Joshua Hoffman saved eight shots in the win, whereas Trojans (8-3-2) counterpart Justin Rogers stopped two. The P-Bears will visit No. 2 Lower Dauphin (12-0-1) 3-0 winners over York Suburban in Saturday's semifinals.
District 3 Field Hockey
- The county's lone playoff representative, Cumberland Valley, topped Dallastown 3-1 in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals to open postseason play. Ami Mattingly recorded a hat trick to propel the Eagles (No. 6, ) past third-ranked Dallastown (12-1). CV now visits a familiar venue, Central Dauphin High School, to face the No. 2 Rams (13-1) in Saturday's semifinals. CD thumped No. 7 Central York 11-1. The Eagles lost both matchups this season with the Rams.
District 3 soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball brackets and results for Nov. 4-7
The District 3 soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball playoffs are underway. Check out the results and upcoming matchups:
District 3 Boys Soccer Championships
District 3 Girls Soccer Championships
District 3 Field Hockey Championships
District 3 Girls Volleyball Championships
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!