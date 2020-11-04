District 3 Playoff Highlights: Hailey Selkirk's heroics in 2OT catapult Cumberland Valley girls soccer to Class 4A semis

It took nearly two full overtime periods to decide the outcome, but defender Hailey Selkirk left little down Wednesday night.

The senior rifled a shot into the back of the net, giving Cumberland Valley girls soccer a dramatic 2-1 win in the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals over No. 4 Lower Dauphin.

The victory sets up a playdate Saturday between No. 5 CV (12-1) and top-ranked Wilson (12-0). The Bulldogs advanced to the semis with No. 8 Warwick forced to forfeit due to a COVID-19 shutdown in the school district.

Carly Smith lodged a ball in the back of the net in the second half to tie up the contest, which remained 1-1 through the rest of regulation.

The Eagles are trying to make it three straight trips to the District 3 championship game, where they are 15-5 all-time. They lost last year's title game to Hempfield but beat Central Dauphin in 2018.

District 3 Boys Soccer