District 3 Playoff Highlights: Dan Erickson's 2OT winner sends Cumberland Valley boys soccer to title game

Dan Erickson was the hero in double overtime, scoring 20 seconds into the second overtime to lift No. 4 Cumberland Valley boys soccer to a 3-2 win over No. 8 Hempfield over No. 8 Hempfield (8-5) 3-2 Saturday in the District 3 Class 4A semifinals.
The Eagles’ (15-1) victory means they’ll face third-ranked Manheim Township (12-2) in Tuesday’s district championship game at 5:30.
Erickson was a one-man force, finishing with a hat trick against the Black Knights (8-5) on Saturday.
Tuesday’s championship tilt will be at Manheim Township.
- Two goals from Liam Raney helped Camp Hill top No 3. York Catholic (11-1-1) 3-2 in the District 3 Class 1A semifinals. Cole Nelson tallied a goal for the No. 2 Lions (10-1-2), who are set to face No. 4 Tulpehocken on Tuesday.
- No. 3 Northern topped No. 2 Lower Dauphin (12-1-1) 4-2 in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals. The Polar Bears (16-0-1) face No. 5 Fleetwood (11-2) Tuesday at 6:30.
Girls Soccer
- No. 5 Cumberland Valley won its District 3 Class 4A semifinal against top-seeded Wilson 1-0. Hailey Selkirk tallied the lone goal off a feed from Alicia So. The Eagles (13-1) host No. 8 Central Dauphin (13-1) on Tuesday at 6 in the district final.
- Camp Hill fell to No. 2 Northern Lebanon (16-1) in a heartbreaker 3-2 in overtime. Ava Brackett and Alison Sepko tallied the goals for the No. 2 Lions (9-3-1) in the loss. The Lions won the PIAA championship a year ago.
Girls Volleyball
- No. 1 Trinity tallied the 3-0 sweep over No. 4 Littlestown (25-12, 25-13, 25-8) in the District 3 Class A semifinals. Lauren Trumpy had nine kills and five blocks for the state-ranked Shamrocks (13-0), who are a win away from their second straight district gold. Gracie Britten had five kills, five blocks and three aces, and Kendall Myers had six kills and three aces. Trinity hosts No. 2 York Catholic (13-0) Tuesday at 7.
- No. 5 Cumberland Valley fell to unbeaten, top-seeded Hempfield 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15) in the District 3 Class 4A semifinals. Kara Lehman had 24 assists and two blocks in the Eagles’ (11-4) loss, while Kennedy Snoke picked up 25 digs. Izzy Reisinger had eight kills and three digs.
