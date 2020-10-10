District 3 Golf: Carlisle's John Peters wins 3A title in dramatic fashion; Brooke Graham's 2A gold caps Boiling Springs' banner weekend

YORK — It’s not in John Peters nature to think he is out of a tournament.

Even when things look as bleak as it did heading into the 18th hole of Saturday’s second and final round of the District 3 Class 3A Boys Golf Championships.

The Carlisle senior battled with Spring Grove’s Karl Frisk all round, however the long-hitting Frisk knocked down an eagle putt on No. 17 for a two-stroke lead.

“I never think it’s over until it’s truly over. I never wish bad upon anyone, but I just know that anybody can make any score at any time,” Peters said. “One hole left, the odds were against me, but I could only control me. That’s what I had to do.”

Frisk’s drive on 18 sailed into the driving range at Briarwood Golf Club East, and the two-stroke penalty, combined with Peter’s par, sent the two to a playoff hole tied at 1-under par, 143 for the two-day tourney.

Once again Peters had the chance to prove he’s never out of it as both players hit booming drives. However, Frisk chipped onto the green, while Peters came up short.

Still, 20 feet off the green and a tough lie was no problem as Peters chipped in for a birdie, handing the Duke-bound golfer the district championship in the most dramatic fashion.