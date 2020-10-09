District 3 Golf: Boiling Springs wins first team title; Carlisle's Hannah Barrett eagles twice, takes Round 1 girls 3A lead

Boiling Springs' boys golf team is a District 3 champion for the first time.

The Bubblers claimed the Class 2A title Friday at Briarwood Golf Club with a collective 329, fending off second-place Berks Catholic by 11 strokes.

Aiden Johnson-Walsh's 78, who is in second in the boys 2A individual tournament through one round, led an impressively consistent day for the Bubblers. Brooke Graham shot a 79, leaving her in first atop the girls 2A individual field after one day. Drew VonStein shot an 85, and Josh Hile rounded out the day with an 87, including an eagle on the par-4 15th hole.

Cumberland Valley's girls team was the only girls team in the 3A field, shooting a collective 264 to qualify for states by 36 strokes. The Eagles boys finished third with a 324; Wilson won with a 318.

Not only did Cumberland County golf teams have a strong showing, the individual tournaments are filled with local leaders.

In the individual championships, Carlisle's Hannah Barrett has built herself a small cushion.

The sophomore is two shots up after the first of two rounds in the District 3 Class 3A Girls Golf Championships. Barrett shot a 1-under 71, with Dallastown's Makensy Knaub second with a 73.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}