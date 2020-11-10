District 3 Girls Volleyball: Trinity repeats as Class 2A champion in decisive victory over York Catholic

“I think we were challenged on all fronts, and for us to play at this level we just need to have fun,” Trinity’s Ryanne Whiteman said. “We are going to have to continue that at states. I think that is what makes our team so effective and you can’t set up for anybody and you never know where the ball is going.”

Trinity got kills from nine different players off the setting of the Minnick sisters. Trumpy had nine kills, and Britten added six. Myers had three aces and Britten added two aces.

In Game 3, York Catholic stayed close and was even at 6-6, before then Shamrocks took over. Hope Seubert scored five points off her serve and the Shamrocks took a 14-8 lead.

The Fighting Irish go the game within four points twice but couldn’t sustain enough to stop the Shamrocks from winning the District title.

Trumpy had a pretty good week, picking up two basketball offers from Lafayette and Hawaii, before focusing on volleyball tonight.