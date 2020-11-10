District 3 Girls Volleyball: Trinity repeats as Class 2A champion in decisive victory over York Catholic

CAMP HILL — Unbeaten Trinity grabbed the District 3 Class 2A girls volleyball title with a convincing sweep over previously unbeaten York Catholic at Trinity Tuesday night.
It is the second straight District 3 crown for the Shamrocks. The game scores were 25-17, 25-13, 25-19.
Trinity will move on to play Holy Redeemer of District 2 on Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. The brackets are set up for Trinity to host the match. A time will be announced later.
“This is the best girls volleyball team that I have ever coached,” Shamrocks head coach John Barrick said. “They work hard and bring it every day in practice. Give credit to York Catholic — they played hard and were missing a couple of players due to COVID-19 19. They threw a different lineup at us, but we felt prepared either way. I told the kids we had to prepare for Hope [Leavy-Gaskins] and she was going to get her kills either way. She is too good of a player not to. We just have to scheme and get a block in front of her and try to throw her off.”
Trinity (14-0) jumped out to a 7-2 lead in Game 1, but the Fighting Irish fought back to get even at 13-13. Kendall Myers and Lauren Trumpy took over and extended the lead to 20-14 before the Shamrocks put the game away.
The service of Gracie Britten, and sisters Jena and Jessica Minnick ran the Shamrocks out to a huge lead at 18-6 in the second game. York Catholic made a bit of a run behind Leavy-Gaskins before Trinity put the game away.
“I think we were challenged on all fronts, and for us to play at this level we just need to have fun,” Trinity’s Ryanne Whiteman said. “We are going to have to continue that at states. I think that is what makes our team so effective and you can’t set up for anybody and you never know where the ball is going.”
Trinity got kills from nine different players off the setting of the Minnick sisters. Trumpy had nine kills, and Britten added six. Myers had three aces and Britten added two aces.
In Game 3, York Catholic stayed close and was even at 6-6, before then Shamrocks took over. Hope Seubert scored five points off her serve and the Shamrocks took a 14-8 lead.
The Fighting Irish go the game within four points twice but couldn’t sustain enough to stop the Shamrocks from winning the District title.
Trumpy had a pretty good week, picking up two basketball offers from Lafayette and Hawaii, before focusing on volleyball tonight.
“Honestly, this week has been awesome — starting with two basketball offers on Sunday,” Trumpy said. “I have been really pumped up and energized this week and honestly it carried over into tonight’s game. My goal was to be energetic and to keep the moral as high as possible, and it showed out in the win. Honestly, I could see myself going to there. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to go to an amazing place and to play the sport I love. I have a lot of thinking to do about that decision.
Hope Leavy-Gaskins tried to carry the Fighting Irish with 13 kills and four blocks, but the balance of the Shamrocks beat the Irish tonight.
