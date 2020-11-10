District 3 Boys Soccer Highlights: Northern wins first district title behind Ashton Davies's 2 goals

Ashton Davies scored a pair of goals, gifting Northern the District 3 Class 3A boys soccer championship with a 2-0 win over No. 5 Fleetwood.

It is the Polar Bears' first ever District 3 title in their second straight appearance. The Bears made the 2019 district championship, the program's first appearance, but lost 3-0 to Lower Dauphin.

Northern (17-0-1) is the lone qualifier for the PIAA Class 3A playoffs out of District 3 this year because of the contracted playoff fields during the pandemic. The P-Bears will face Selinsgrove in Saturday's quarterfinals. Site and time will be announced later. Selinsgrove beat Crestwood 4-3 in overtime Tuesday to advance.

Davies scored his first goal unassisted in the 35th minute, then added the insurance marker in the 50th minute on an assist from Shepard Soisson.

Joshua Hoffman stopped all eight shots he faced in net, while the third-ranked Northern offense produced 19 shots of its own and five corners.