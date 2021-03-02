District 3 Basketball Highlights: No. 8 Cedar Cliff girls advances to 6A quarterfinals after defense strangles Warwick

Cedar Cliff's defense was once again up to the task, and the offense did more than enough to pick up a District 3 Class 6A first-round victory Tuesday night.

The No. 8 Colts topped ninth-ranked Warwick 50-35 in the playoff opener, with three players scoring in double figures. Cedar Cliff's reward? A Thursday matchup at top-ranked district favorite Cumberland Valley at 7 p.m.

Ryan Kaercher and Julia Hoffman, the later of whom drained all four of the Colts' 3-pointers, finished with a team-high 12 points apiece. Natalie Uibel chipped in 10 points, and Eliana Hosey contributed eight.

Lauren Pyle led Warwick with 17 in the loss. She had the team's only two points of the first quarter.

