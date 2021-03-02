 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District 3 Basketball Highlights: No. 8 Cedar Cliff girls advances to 6A quarterfinals after defense strangles Warwick
District 3 Basketball Highlights

District 3 Basketball Highlights: No. 8 Cedar Cliff girls advances to 6A quarterfinals after defense strangles Warwick

{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Cliff Girls Basketball

Cedar Cliff's Eliana Hosey, left, controls the ball in second-quarter action in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Friday night at Cedar Cliff High School.

 Curt Werner, for The Sentinel

Cedar Cliff's defense was once again up to the task, and the offense did more than enough to pick up a District 3 Class 6A first-round victory Tuesday night.

The No. 8 Colts topped ninth-ranked Warwick 50-35 in the playoff opener, with three players scoring in double figures. Cedar Cliff's reward? A Thursday matchup at top-ranked district favorite Cumberland Valley at 7 p.m.

Ryan Kaercher and Julia Hoffman, the later of whom drained all four of the Colts' 3-pointers, finished with a team-high 12 points apiece. Natalie Uibel chipped in 10 points, and Eliana Hosey contributed eight. 

Lauren Pyle led Warwick with 17 in the loss. She had the team's only two points of the first quarter. 

District 3 Boys Basketball

  • No. 4 Camp Hill knocked off fifth-seed Tulpehocken 81-65 to move on to Thursday's Class 3A semifinals. Cam Ochs had a big night with 32 points, while Kyle Shoen chipped in 15 and Daniel Shuster 14. The Lions now hit the road Thursday to face No. 1 Lancaster Catholic, which beat No. 8 Biglerville 78-40. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
  • Class 5A top seed Northern survived a tough test against No. 16 Susquehannock, winning 66-48 after pulling away in the second half. The Polar Bears did so without its best player, senior Nate McGill, who has missed the last few weeks due to injury. Northern will host No. 8 York Suburban, 66-54 winners over Mechanicsburg, in Thursday's quarterfinal.
District 3 Boys Basketball: No. 9 Mechanicsburg can't sustain white-hot start in 5A first-round loss to York Suburban
District 3 Boys Basketball: Jayden Statum's big night more than enough, No. 3 Shippensburg tops Big Spring in 5A opener

Local sports standings, schedules and results for March 2

Scores and brackets from tonight's District 3 basketball championships: 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News