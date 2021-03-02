District 3 Basketball Highlights: No. 8 Cedar Cliff girls advances to 6A quarterfinals after defense strangles Warwick

Cedar Cliff's defense was once again up to the task, and the offense did more than enough to pick up a District 3 Class 6A first-round victory Tuesday night.
The No. 8 Colts topped ninth-ranked Warwick 50-35 in the playoff opener, with three players scoring in double figures. Cedar Cliff's reward? A Thursday matchup at top-ranked district favorite Cumberland Valley at 7 p.m.
Ryan Kaercher and Julia Hoffman, the later of whom drained all four of the Colts' 3-pointers, finished with a team-high 12 points apiece. Natalie Uibel chipped in 10 points, and Eliana Hosey contributed eight.
Lauren Pyle led Warwick with 17 in the loss. She had the team's only two points of the first quarter.
District 3 Boys Basketball
- No. 4 Camp Hill knocked off fifth-seed Tulpehocken 81-65 to move on to Thursday's Class 3A semifinals. Cam Ochs had a big night with 32 points, while Kyle Shoen chipped in 15 and Daniel Shuster 14. The Lions now hit the road Thursday to face No. 1 Lancaster Catholic, which beat No. 8 Biglerville 78-40. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
- Class 5A top seed Northern survived a tough test against No. 16 Susquehannock, winning 66-48 after pulling away in the second half. The Polar Bears did so without its best player, senior Nate McGill, who has missed the last few weeks due to injury. Northern will host No. 8 York Suburban, 66-54 winners over Mechanicsburg, in Thursday's quarterfinal.
