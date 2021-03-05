District 3 Basketball Highlights: Lauren Trumpy's double-double highlights Trinity's 3A semi win; Cedar Cliff boys bounced

Head coach Kristi Britten won't go quite as far as to say her Trinity girls basketball team is unstoppable when four players score in double figures, but the results are hard to argue with.

Friday night's 88-55 win over Lancaster Mennonite in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals wasn't the first time the Shamrocks had a quarter score at least 10 points this season, but the results have been the same every time — a win.

Junior center Lauren Trumpy led the charge with a 20-point, 16-rebound night, and William & Mary commit Ava Stevenson added 19 points with three 3's. Mandy Roman and Anne Spila each had 16 as well.

"I would not say unstoppable, no," Britten said by phone after the game. "I think we're playing very well right now. Tonight we had a great game, endline to endline. We used the whole court in our transition offense.

"Tonight was a great night for us. What I was really proud of was how they have been playing as a team. I think we play unselfish basketball, and I feel like it's paying off."

The one-loss Shamrocks, the top seed in 3A, face a familiar non-conference foe in the district championship game next week — No. 3 York Catholic.

"It is always a battle royale between us and York Catholic," Britten said.