District 3 Basketball Highlights: Lauren Trumpy's double-double highlights Trinity's 3A semi win; Cedar Cliff boys bounced

Head coach Kristi Britten won't go quite as far as to say her Trinity girls basketball team is unstoppable when four players score in double figures, but the results are hard to argue with.
Friday night's 88-55 win over Lancaster Mennonite in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals wasn't the first time the Shamrocks had a quarter score at least 10 points this season, but the results have been the same every time — a win.
Junior center Lauren Trumpy led the charge with a 20-point, 16-rebound night, and William & Mary commit Ava Stevenson added 19 points with three 3's. Mandy Roman and Anne Spila each had 16 as well.
"I would not say unstoppable, no," Britten said by phone after the game. "I think we're playing very well right now. Tonight we had a great game, endline to endline. We used the whole court in our transition offense.
"Tonight was a great night for us. What I was really proud of was how they have been playing as a team. I think we play unselfish basketball, and I feel like it's paying off."
The one-loss Shamrocks, the top seed in 3A, face a familiar non-conference foe in the district championship game next week — No. 3 York Catholic.
"It is always a battle royale between us and York Catholic," Britten said.
The Squirettes beat Upper Dauphin 66-53 in Friday's other semi. The title bout will be Wednesday at Trinity High School, with an expected tipoff of 7 p.m.
The 'Rocks got contributions up and down the lineup, Britten said. Outside of the top scorers, Britten credited, among others, Jocelyn Dorsey's hustle and physicality on loose balls and rebounds. Eliana Beckett and Natalie Freed also provided good minutes, Britten said. And Jaylin Moore had multiple assists in the contest.
"She really pushes the ball in transition for us and distributes it well," Britten said.
Muhls trample Colts boys
Cedar Cliff impressed Wednesday in the first round of the District 3 Class 6A tournament, turning around Cumberland Valley in a convincing upset.
The same didn't hold true Friday against fourth-ranked Muhlenberg.
The Muhls buried the Colts early, with the help of first-half foul trouble for the visiting team, in a 70-44 quarterfinal victory at Muhlenberg High School.
"We didn't exactly bring as a whole," Cedar Cliff head coach Tigh Savercool said on the phone, "the same level of toughness and physicality we had Wednesday into tonight."
Three Colts sat much of the second quarter in foul trouble, the first time that had happened all year, Savercool said.
Tyler Houser shook off the time on the bench to finish with a team-best 14 points, and Nick Strain added 12, but Tracey White and Erron Archie combined for 45 of Muhlenberg's points. White (22 points) drained four 3's, outdoing Archie by one. The Muhls finished with 10 treys.
The Colts' only loss in the starting lineup this summer will be Strain, with three junior starters expected to return next year on a team that started the year 7-0 and was in the mix for the Mid-Penn Keystone title until the final week.
"Absolutely [this season was a success]," Savercool said. "The fact that we got to this point and got the number of games that we did ... The culture that we have and the mindset, there's no doubt that the kids will put in the work during the offseason [to come into next year ready to play]."