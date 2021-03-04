 Skip to main content
District 3 Basketball Highlights: Cam Ochs scores 22 in final game as Camp Hill falls in 3A semis; Shippensburg boys advance to 5A semis
Cam Ochs scored a team-high 22 points, but Camp Hill fell 64-57 in overtime to Lancaster Catholic on Thursday night in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals.

Ochs is one of four seniors on the No. 4 Lions. Classmate Andrew Spaan had 13 points, and Jackson Thompson had six while Daniel Shuster added four.

The top-seeded Crusaders will now face No. 2 Columbia in Tuesday's championship game.

  • The Lions weren't the only Sentinel-area team to get knocked out of the postseason Thursday night. With no consolation games this year, Trinity and Northern both saw their seasons end. The 8-seed Shamrocks dropped a 52-49 Class 4A quarterfinal to top-ranked Wyomissing, who will next host No. 4 Littlestown. And 5A's top seed, the Polar Bears, finished their season with a 55-41 loss to No. 8 York Suburban. YS next visits fifth-ranked Cocalico in the semis.
  • Shippensburg was the only local boys team to advance, knocking off No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg 60-41. The third-ranked Greyhounds will travel for the first time this postseason to No. 2 Lower Dauphin in the 5A semis Tuesday at 7.
  • Trinity's loss snapped a 21-game District 3 playoff winning streak, according to the district. And it ended the Shamrock's seven-year run as district champs, the second longest in D3 history behind only York Catholic girls' 10 straight titles. Trinity got a game-high 22 points and four assists from Bryan Skurcenski, who was 4-of-8 from the 3-point line. Talik Wall finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. Wyomissing, however, shot 52% from the field and was 22-of-39 from the foul line.
