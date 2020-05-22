Dirt Track Racing: Susquehanna County track to resume racing, flouting shutdown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Pennsylvania dirt track that says it’s already been cited twice for flouting Gov. Tom Wolf’s business shutdown was expected to draw hundreds or even thousands of people to its first auto races of the season this weekend.

Penn Can Speedway in rural Susquehanna County planned to hold races on its dirt oval a few miles from the New York state line. General Manager JoAnne Mady said Friday she expects the largest crowd in Penn Can’s 65-year history, with race teams making the trip from as far away as Florida. The track’s newly expanded bleachers can hold about 2,000 people.

Susquehanna County has reported only seven new virus infections in the last 14 days but remains subject to a variety of pandemic restrictions, including a shutdown of entertainment venues and a ban on gatherings of more than 25 people. Local police have twice cited the track as it hosted practice in recent days, said track promoter Gary Folk Jr.

He said he worried about the citations but “I was also worried about not having a business.”

Folk and his father — whose history with the track goes back more than 50 years — took over the lease last October and spent tens of thousands of dollars on improvements. Folk said the business would fold without the immediate resumption of racing.