Dickinson College Highlights: Elaina Clancy nominated for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year; Hanks named head field hockey coach

Track and Field

Clancy nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award: Boiling Springs graduate and recently graduated Dickinson College cross country and track and field athlete Elaina Clancy has been nominated for the 2022 NCAA Women Year award as one of two representatives from the Centennial Conference.

Clancy put together a decorated senior season that incldued All-American honors in the outdoor track 10,000 meters with a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Division III championships. She also ran to gold in the Centennial 10,000 meters and hauled in All-Region accolades in both the 10,000 and 5,000 meters. During cross country, Clancy captured First Team All-Conference honors behind an individual seventh-place finish.

At Boiling Springs, Clancy was named a two-time All-Sentinel Girls Cross Crountry First Team and a 2018 All-Sentinel Girls Track First Team honoree. In her final track season in Bubbletown, she collected bronze medals at the Mid-Penn and District 3 Class 2A Championships and later earned eighth-place honors at the PIAA 2A Championships. She helped Boiling Springs to a Mid-Penn Colonial Division title that same fall in cross country.

Clancy was nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year alongside Johns Hopkins basketball player Diarra Oden. The nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year will be narrowed down to a list of 30 — 10 from each division — followed by a trimming to three finalists. The Top 30 nominees are set to be announced in September while the NCAA Woman of the Year will be named later this fall.

Field Hockey

Dickinson names Hanks head coach: After the departure of six-year head coach Carly Zinn, who left to accept the head coaching position at Big Spring High School in June, Dickinson athletics announced the hiring of head coach Jenn Hanks Tuesday for the 2022 field hockey season.

Hanks spent three seasons as lead assistant at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey. During her time with the Ducks, Hanks helped guide Stevens to a 26-13 record, including a pair of trips to the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Division playoffs.

Prior to her time at Stevens, Hanks also spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster. With the Diplomats, Franklin and Marshall forged a Centennial Conference title run under Hanks’ guidance and qualified for the NCAA Division III tournament all three seasons.

The Red Devils come off their most successful season in program history where they advanced to Centennial championship for the first time. Under Zinn, Dickinson compiled an overall 46-44 record.

"We are very excited to welcome Coach Hanks into the Dickinson College Athletics family,” director of athletics Joel Quattrone said in a Tuesday press release. "Her field hockey knowledge is exceptional and her inclusive coaching style is a perfect fit for the dedicated student-athletes in our program.”

"I would like to thank director Quattrone and the entire search committee at Dickinson for giving me this great opportunity,” Hanks said in the release. “I am grateful for all the support I have received throughout my playing and coaching career that has led me to this phenomenal moment. Dickinson is an amazing institution and I am excited to get to know the student-athletes, colleagues, and the community while working hard to build onto their trip to the Centennial final last season."