Debate continues over proposed Georgetowne development in South Middleton Township

Developers’ traffic studies were the focus last week during a continued hearing on the proposed Georgetowne subdivision in South Middleton Township.

Township supervisors resumed a conditional-use public hearing Thursday night for the proposed residential development, which has been continued due to differing circumstances since 2020.

Developers propose to build Georgetowne, a 206-lot single-family home subdivision between East Springville and South Ridge roads in the township. The conditional use would allow a development exceeding 25 total units/developments, allowing a large scale development in a residential medium density zone. The application also requests the use of three transferable development/rights from an agricultural and conservation district zone.

Testifying on behalf of developers Thursday were attorney Ron Lucas and traffic engineer Jay States, of Grove Engineering. States was also questioned by attorney Marcus McKnight III, representative counsel for a group of residents claiming “party witness, directly affected” status for Georgetowne’s development plans. Two party witnesses also queried States separately during Thursday’s proceedings.

States said his firm conducted traffic studies relating to the proposed development in December 2020 and October 2021. The later study was conducted “to clarify a few issues” as the 2020 report was compiled during pandemic shutdowns, causing unusually light traffic counts.

Study factors included the development’s proposed size, intersections located in the immediate vicinity, and weekday traffic flow counts conducted between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Engineers then projected area traffic volumes through 2038, including “developments that are planned in the area but not yet developed,” such as Wheatstone, Laurel Forge, Porches at Allenberry, and others, according to States.

“Areas of concerns” listed in the study include the intersections of Forge and Lindsey roads, Lindsey and Springville roads, Springville Road and the development’s proposed Charlotte Street and Springville and state Route 74, States noted.

According to the study report, Georgetowne’s site plan indicates that an existing curve along Springville near the proposed Charlotte thoroughfare will be eliminated. The new intersection will include stop sign controls on the southbound approaching Springville. Springville’s eastbound approach and Charlotte’s westbound approach “will be free-flowing,” but the report recommends placing stop signs at the southbound approach of Springville at Springville/Charlotte.

The report also recommends that the township monitors intersection operations at Springville and Route 74 as traffic volumes and delays there “will increase,” although “no improvements are recommended or required at this time.” Study projections note that Georgetown vehicle trips will account for 5 to 7 percent of peak hour intersection volumes there by 2037.

The entire 2021 traffic engineering report is available for public review on the township’s website, www.smiddleton.com.

Following States’ testimony, McKnight presented Kevin Stewart, Director of Environmental Health for American Lung Association Mid-Atlantic, to testify on developers’ behalf “on the impact of air quality of with construction of the development,” according to McKnight. Stewart also serves on the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee.

Lucas objected to Stewart testifying, stating it was “irrelevant for a (proposed) residential community (like Georgetown) that will be surrounded on three sides with buffers. I have no clue as why this relevant and why (Stewart) is involved with this.”

Stewart said that although he’s “not trained to do air quality analysis,” he previously qualified to testify as an expert in his field at similar municipal public hearings across the region, including that for a proposed distribution center.

“I can’t report on the specifics of this (Georgetowne) case except that it will cause more pollution,” Stewart noted.

“I’m struggling with the relevance of this,” township solicitor Bryan Salzmann stated.

After further discussion, Salzmann and township supervisors agreed with Lucas’ objection, denying Stewart to testify Thursday.

The Georgetowne hearing is next scheduled to continue at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the township municipal building, 520 Park Drive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0