Graham shot 7-over-par 151 over two days to take fifth place at the state championships
Christian Eby
Four local golfers competed in the first round of the 2023 Pennsylvania Junior Amateur Golf Championships Monday at Lebanon Country Club and Hershey Country Club’s East Course.
The girls tournament was held at Lebanon, and Cumberland Valley rising junior Megan Fenton led the local field with a 12-over par 84. Fenton kept a consistent scorecard, firing 42s on both the front and back nine. Her round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-4 fourth hole.
Boiling Springs graduate Brooke Graham and Mechanicsburg rising senior Bailey Toporcer also hit the Lebanon links. Graham, who captured Mid-Penn and District 3 Class 2A gold, and placed a career-best fifth at the PIAA championships last fall, carded a 14-over par 86 with seven pars. Toporcer rolled in a 101.
At Hershey, Cumberland Valley alumnus Anthony DePietress recorded a 13-over par 84 and birdied the par-5 first. The projected cut heading into Tuesday’s final round is 6-over par. The girls championships didn’t have a Day 1 cut line.
Applecross Country Club’s Ava O’Sullivan leads the girls tournament after a 1-under par 71. Josh James carded a 6-under par 65 to pace the pack at Hershey.
