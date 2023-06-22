Sentinel Staff
Max Krevsky, a 2021 Cumberland Valley graduate, scored one goal and dished an assist in Team Israel’s 10-3 win against Sweden in Thursday’s World Lacrosse Championships in San Diego, California.
Krevsky netted his goal with two minutes, 38 seconds left in the first quarter, finding the upper-left corner of the cage. His score punctuated a 5-1 first-quarter lead for Israel and was part of a four-goal run that stretched between the first and second frames. His assist followed his goal, serving the helper to Jackson Appelt for the first score of the second quarter.
Nathaniel Solomon, Matthew Balter and Robert Schain paced Israel with two goals each.
Israel is playing in Pool C, a five-team field that also includes Philippines, Czech Republic, Sweden and Puerto Rico. Israel draws Philippines Friday at 4 p.m. for its next game.
Krevsky wrapped up his sophomore season at Yale last month. He made 12 appearances and two starts, scoring 11 goals to go along with three assists.
Cumberland Valley's Luke Tokarz, front, grabs a loose ball as Carlisle's Caleb Plank, right, applies pressure during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Cayden Plank runs the ball down the field during the first period of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Brayden Burge, left, looks for an open teammate to pass to in front of Cumberland Valley's Brady Gilbert during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Layton Schmick, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ezeekai Thomas, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ezeekai Thomas smiles as he comes off the field after scoring a goal during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Matt Baslas, left, looks for an open lane around Cumberland Valley's Will Crawford during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Nathan Pucetsa Jr., right, passes around Carlisle's Matt Serafin during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Brayden Burge, back, catches a pass from Issac Beals during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Parker Smith, left, looks for an open lane around Cumberland Valley's Nathan Puceta Jr., right, during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Aydan Gilbert, front, scoops up a loose ball during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Parker Smith, left, and Cumberland Valley's Connor Fritz, right, scramble for a loose ball during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Matt Balas, left, shoots for a goal in front of Cumberland Valley's Nathan Puceta Jr., right, during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Layton Schmick, left, grabs a loose ball in front of Cumberland Valley's Jaxon Trybulski, right, during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Dalton Forsyth watches his team during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Dalton Forsyth watches his team during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
