Max Krevsky, a 2021 Cumberland Valley graduate, scored one goal and dished an assist in Team Israel’s 10-3 win against Sweden in Thursday’s World Lacrosse Championships in San Diego, California.

Krevsky netted his goal with two minutes, 38 seconds left in the first quarter, finding the upper-left corner of the cage. His score punctuated a 5-1 first-quarter lead for Israel and was part of a four-goal run that stretched between the first and second frames. His assist followed his goal, serving the helper to Jackson Appelt for the first score of the second quarter.

Nathaniel Solomon, Matthew Balter and Robert Schain paced Israel with two goals each.

Israel is playing in Pool C, a five-team field that also includes Philippines, Czech Republic, Sweden and Puerto Rico. Israel draws Philippines Friday at 4 p.m. for its next game.

Krevsky wrapped up his sophomore season at Yale last month. He made 12 appearances and two starts, scoring 11 goals to go along with three assists.

