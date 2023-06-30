Cumberland Valley grad Max Krevsky and Team Israel’s run in the Wold Lacrosse Championships ended Wednesday night with a 19-3 loss to the United States in the quarterfinals.

Team USA, which went on to defeat Australia in Thursday’s semifinal, is scheduled to face Canada for the championship Saturday at 7 p.m.

In six games at the tournament held in San Diego, Krevsky – a 2021 Cumberland Valley grad – finished with three goals and five assists. He collected one of those assists Wednesday on Israel’s third goal, scored by Matthew Balter.

Krevsky finished his sophomore season at Yale this spring.

