Sentinel Staff
Cumberland Valley grad Max Krevsky and Team Israel’s run in the Wold Lacrosse Championships ended Wednesday night with a 19-3 loss to the United States in the quarterfinals.
Team USA, which went on to defeat Australia in Thursday’s semifinal, is scheduled to face Canada for the championship Saturday at 7 p.m.
In six games at the tournament held in San Diego, Krevsky – a 2021 Cumberland Valley grad – finished with three goals and five assists. He collected one of those assists Wednesday on Israel’s third goal, scored by Matthew Balter.
Krevsky finished his sophomore season at Yale this spring.
Photos: Carlisle boys lacrosse stuns Cumberland Valley in Commonwealth showdown
Cumberland Valley's Luke Tokarz, front, grabs a loose ball as Carlisle's Caleb Plank, right, applies pressure during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Cayden Plank runs the ball down the field during the first period of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Brayden Burge, left, looks for an open teammate to pass to in front of Cumberland Valley's Brady Gilbert during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Layton Schmick, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ezeekai Thomas, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ezeekai Thomas smiles as he comes off the field after scoring a goal during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Matt Baslas, left, looks for an open lane around Cumberland Valley's Will Crawford during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Nathan Pucetsa Jr., right, passes around Carlisle's Matt Serafin during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Brayden Burge, back, catches a pass from Issac Beals during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Parker Smith, left, looks for an open lane around Cumberland Valley's Nathan Puceta Jr., right, during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Aydan Gilbert, front, scoops up a loose ball during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Parker Smith, left, and Cumberland Valley's Connor Fritz, right, scramble for a loose ball during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Matt Balas, left, shoots for a goal in front of Cumberland Valley's Nathan Puceta Jr., right, during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Layton Schmick, left, grabs a loose ball in front of Cumberland Valley's Jaxon Trybulski, right, during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Dalton Forsyth watches his team during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Dalton Forsyth watches his team during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!