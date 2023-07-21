Cumberland Valley alumnus Bo Waggoner is serving as an assistant coach for the Happy Valley Hoopers, a team comprised of Penn State alumni, in this year’s The Basketball Tournament.

TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament that spreads across eight cities. The tournament, celebrating its 10th anniversary, awards $1 million to the tournament champion.

Waggoner, who graduated from CV in 2016, was a graduate assistant with the Penn State men’s program for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Prior to his role as graduate assistant, he served as the team’s manager for four years. Waggoner is set to enter his second season as an assistant on the Wilkes men’s basketball staff this winter.

Waggoner and the Happy Valley Hoopers open their TBT slate Monday in Syracuse, New York, against The Nerd Team in the round of 64. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will air on ESPN platforms.

TBT play opened Wednesday in Wichita, Kansas, and Lubbock, Texas.

Photos: Cumberland Valley falls in overtime to Reading in a District 3 Class 6A boys basketball classic