Cowboys get Harrisburg grad, former PSU linebacker Parsons after trade with Eagles

Before the Cowboys picked, another division rival, the New York Giants, traded the 11th choice to Chicago, which drafted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

“We obviously didn’t want to go back too far because we really liked Micah,” executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said. “Philly had called, and we knew what they were trying to do. We felt like we could get through the Giants and still get our player and get a third-round pick.”

The Cowboys currently have four picks on the second day of the draft Friday. Their second-rounder is at No. 44, with the third-round choices at 75, 84 and 99.

The decision to go with Parsons adds some intrigue at linebacker for Dallas.

Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas' first-round choice (19th overall) in 2018, has battled injuries throughout his three seasons, including a neck issue in which Vander Esch acknowledged a condition that involves the narrowing of the spinal column.

The future of Jaylon Smith is in doubt as well. Dallas took him in the second round knowing he wouldn't play for a full year because of a major knee injury in his final game at Notre Dame.