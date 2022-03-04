Competitive Cheer: Shippensburg's All Star Rebels program claims national title

The Ruthless competitive cheer team, part of the All Star Rebels program based in Shippensburg, won the Medium Junior Level 1 — D2 championship at the Cheersport Super Nationals Feb. 19-20 in Atlanta, Georgia, finishing first among a five-team group and earning a full-paid bid to the D2 Summit scheduled for May 6-8 at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The team, coached by Sue Ott with assistants Brooke Lindsey, Megan Ocker and Amanda George, includes 23 athletes ranging in age from 9-16.

Ruthless won four consecutive competitions and ranks among the top of its region with an average score of 94.0283.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

