 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Competitive Cheer

Competitive Cheer: Shippensburg's All Star Rebels program claims national title

  • 0
All Star Rebels Cheer

Members of the Ruthless team from the All Star Rebels program. 

Front row left to right: Sarah Muhs, Loey Wimberley, Katelynne Holtry, Hayden Dupy, Raela Ayers, Aleahh Shields, Juniper Martin, Hailey Rhoads, Mckenna Fickes, Edyn Wimberley, Peighton George

Back row left to right: Katelyn Miller, Lydia Tolentino, Della Carden, Irene Walls, Sylvanna Shughart, Karris Marshall, Aurianna Hocker, Nevaeh Houck, Mariyah Stewart, Kayla Stahley, Havannah Hile, Cate Brindle, Ariyahnna Forde

 Photo submitted by Amanda George

The Ruthless competitive cheer team, part of the All Star Rebels program based in Shippensburg, won the Medium Junior Level 1 — D2 championship at the Cheersport Super Nationals Feb. 19-20 in Atlanta, Georgia, finishing first among a five-team group and earning a full-paid bid to the D2 Summit scheduled for May 6-8 at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The team, coached by Sue Ott with assistants Brooke Lindsey, Megan Ocker and Amanda George, includes 23 athletes ranging in age from 9-16.

Ruthless won four consecutive competitions and ranks among the top of its region with an average score of 94.0283.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News