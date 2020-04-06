Collins: Timeline for football return seems clear

Passing fancy

Even as they've tried to keep the team together as best they can during the pandemic, coaches have been using the time away from the field to further look into a few of the things that held Penn State back in 2019.

The Nittany Lions ranked No. 5 in the nation against the run last season, but they were just 34th in total defense. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry said he has been spending plenty of time looking into some breakdowns against the pass in response.

"The biggest area of concern for me was explosive passes given up and why those were occurring," Pry said. "Was it a lack of rush? Was it inexperience at the position? Was it quarterbacks being able to (identify) coverage too easily? Was it not enough coverage variety? Was it too many coverages and not playing any of them quite well enough? That was a strength of ours a year before. ... Did we overcommit to the box? Did we get too aggressive in supporting the run and create some liabilities?

"There were a lot of questions to be answered. Certainly it's been a good study for us."

Pry said the defensive staff studied teams that were among the best in the nation against the pass, then also compiled a list of the formations that gave the Lions the most problems.