Collins: Penn State's Jaquan Brisker improving, even in lost spring

This was going to be Jaquan Brisker's breakout season, and whenever Penn State can get back on the football field again, his coach still believes it could be.

The former Lackawanna College star safety headed into the since-canceled spring practices with eyes on claiming a starting role, and while that focus still exists, Nittany Lions safeties coach Tim Banks said the time away from practice could lead to a better understanding of the new role he picked up in his debut season last fall.

"Brisker is a worker. He loves to work. He loves to play the game of football," Banks said during a video conference Thursday morning. "I'm excited about the direction that he's headed.

"We didn't get a chance to go through spring football, but in the winter conditioning, I thought every week he got better in terms of his stamina, his strength. Everything that we asked him to do so far, he has answered the bell."