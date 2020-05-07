Collins: Penn State's James Franklin confident there will be a season, but it will be a challenge

"Let's say you have six schools in your conference, or eight schools, that are all able to open and get going, and there's one or two or whatever that can't," Franklin theorized. "Are you going to penalize all these schools not being able to open?

"With the Big Ten, say we have two or three schools that, at the end of the season, are part of the playoff conversation. Well, the schools we're competing against (for playoff spots) in other conferences, were able to open before we were, and the Big Ten held back certain schools (from starting) for a school that maybe isn't a hotspot for our conference? ... I don't think you're going to like it, and I don't think people are going to be happy about it. But in reality, I don't see how you're going to be able to hold up 10 or 12 in one conference from two states that are opening up a month later. I don't think you can penalize one conference from opening because another conference is opening way ahead."

Franklin urged the NCAA to release guidelines to discourage conferences from opening up earlier than they should. But there are no such guidelines now. We live in a world where Tennessee can conceivably start practicing on time, while Penn State has to wait.

That's fine enough, considering the circumstances. But while there is hope playing fields will be full by the fall, there's still a long way to go before we figure out how level they can possibly be.

Donnie Collins is a sports columnist for The Times-Tribune. Contact him at dcollins@timesshamrock.com and follow him on Twitter @DonnieCollinsTT.

