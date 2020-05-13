Collins: Penn State not hitting, but they're still learning

"The problem is there are physical aspects that we're not getting."

How Penn State players respond to that might ultimately determine the success or failure of their makeshift spring plans.

Franklin said coaches are card-carrying citizens of what he calls "the paranoid population." They live in a constant state of worry about whether they've taught the finer points of the playbook enough to enable players to execute it to its fullest, to be as good as they can be. Especially with a new offense, and even with three new position coaches, he said it will be a test to make sure players understand the nuances of all these differences at an acceptable level once the helmets are on. And they won't know if that's the case until they are.

"We have so many different types of learners," he said. "There are guys who can learn on a computer screen. There are guys who need to learn by taking notes and getting up on the board and drawing the play. There are some guys who need the physical reps to learn. We try to teach using all of these teaching methods. Right now we don't have them all. Some of our learners aren't getting what they need."

Staying in shape