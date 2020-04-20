Collins: Penn State didn't need spring to assess Journey Brown's value

In all, it was an impressive jaunt down the stretch. From November on, Brown rushed 78 times for 593 yards and nine touchdowns.

However, it wasn't just about the numbers. It was how he picked up those yards, running through linebackers and past defensive backs. Getting four yards when that was all that was available, and finding 40 when players with lesser talent might have gotten much less.

"I thought the last five games, I would say he was playing as well as Miles (Sanders) played the year before," Seider said. "That's not a knock on Miles, but the way he was making safeties miss and erasing the defense, I mean, that was impressive. You don't wake up with that gift every day."

At Penn State, this likely was going to be the spring of Journey Brown, had it not been the spring of the pandemic.

That much became evident in the weight room during winter workouts, Seider said, when he noticed the younger running backs gravitating toward Brown the way Brown had gravitated to Sanders the previous winter. Cain and Ford knew they had to run with Brown, to try to keep pace. They had to match his confidence level. They had to improve the way he did.

"I think he's adding to it. I don't think he's satisfied," Seider said. "I think he realizes how good he can be going forward."