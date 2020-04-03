Collins: NFL should reconsider early draft entries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

His team is spread all across the country. He has to worry about their health, academics, living conditions, diets, workouts, installing a new offense and countless other things for 100-plus kids he typically would have at his beck and call.

There's just no way these last few weeks have been easy for a guy like James Franklin.

From a football perspective though, it was interesting to hear the most challenging aspect of the shutdown during this COVID-19 crisis has little to do with the players Franklin hopes will be suiting up sooner rather than later.

"I've had a lot of (NFL general managers) calling me about the draft," Franklin said. "Our guys not being able to have a pro day and things like that ... that's something I would say has been challenging and concerning.

"I wish the NFL would push the draft back to take pressure off all these players and take pressure off these universities and agents ... so (players) have the best chance to be evaluated."

Now, I don't think it's a great idea to postpone the draft. This is an unprecedented time, and we've never had to go this long without sports, or some kind of distraction from seemingly endless doses of cold reality.