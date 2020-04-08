Collins: New Penn State offense-in-waiting a collaborative effort

"We have as good a group of assistant coaches as anybody in the country," Ciarrocca said. "I feel like we have the best group of guys I've ever worked with. As we're putting this system together, Penn State's offensive system, we've been all working together and all contributing together.

"It's not my system. It's our system. It's the Penn State players, it's the coaching staff and we've all contributed to this thing. That's what's been great and really exciting about it."

Where that gets Penn State in the immediate future, of course, is anybody's guess. At some point, they'll have to get onto the field to determine if theories become a fit. They'll need to work on rebuilding Penn State's depth at receiver, figure out a way to get every member of a talented stable of running backs enough touches and help quarterback Sean Clifford take the next step. That will come when it does, Ciarrocca said. In the meantime, Ciarrocca is showing videos and having discussions through video conferencing, then quizzing players to determine their understanding of what they've learned. It's not the ideal way to practice a new offense, but it's the only way they have.