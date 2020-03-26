Collins: For organized James Franklin, biggest spring hurdle at Penn State is not knowing

Instead of working through those 15 spring practices he has been planning out for months, instead of hosting recruits on campus and gauging the excitement of the fan base, he's holding staff meetings over video conferencing. He's orchestrating the occasional team meeting online. He's hoping players keep up as best they can and as much as new social norms will allow with the workouts they were assigned. He's worrying what some who aren't as fortunate are eating, and where some are sleeping.

And, in a few ways, he knows he's on the more fortunate side of a brutal situation. Colleagues have lost chances to play for championships. Penn State spring sports coaches barely got a chance to even start their seasons.

There's still hope Franklin and the Nittany Lions can start the 2020 season on time — if health and safety can be assured by Sept. 5 when they're scheduled to host Kent State. In the meantime, Franklin acknowledged that staying connected to the team and his staff has proven less complicated than he thought it might; he conducted his first press conference with beat reporters this spring Wednesday while spending time with family in Colorado.

But, for a rare period as a coach, he knows the most difficult part of proceeding is he doesn't have the answers players want about the program's immediate future.