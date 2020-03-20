Collins: A different kind of spring for Penn State football

The recruiting opportunities created by spring ball are plentiful, though. It stands to reason that’s the aspect of this time of year coaches will have the most difficult time replacing down the road.

For instance, Franklin said Penn State attracted more than 160 potential recruits during the 2018 Blue-White Game, and it seemed like they approached that number last year, as well.

What would they have attracted this year? Who knows. But with only two verbal commitments in the 2021 recruiting class, many fans were looking at Blue-White weekend 2020 — originally scheduled for April 18 but canceled last week as coronavirus fears became reality — as a chance to increase that number.

“I think that they were anticipating having some top targets get to campus,” said Steve Wiltfong, the national recruiting director at 247sports. “It was just another opportunity to get guys to campus and get more familiar with their staff and get them around their staff more. They’re not going to get that now, but, you know, a lot of those kids aren’t going to be able to go elsewhere anyway.”