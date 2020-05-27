With NCAA setting new scheduling minimums and maximums, Shippensburg University, PSAC grapple with remaining scheduling concerns

Fewer games — that is one thing Shippensburg University athletic director Jeff Michaels can count on during the 2020-21 athletic year.
On May 20, the NCAA Division II Presidents Council announced changes to the minimum and maximum number of games required for every sport for one year. It answers one of the innumerable questions Shippensburg and D-II schools around the country face as the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to force numerous changes for the upcoming year in college athletics.
“They made these changes for every sport, done largely because of an unknown environment,” Michaels said in a Zoom interview Friday. “We have a lot of challenges — and I’m talking for all of our programs in Division II, they’re different at each school, but there are a lot of challenges clearly — and mainly there are a lot of unknowns. We really don’t know what everyone’s going to be looking at fiscally until we get closer to the fall.”
The one-year change does the following for D-II scheduling:
- The minimum number of contests a team must compete in to be considered a sponsored sport by their school is reduced 33%.
- The minimum number of contests a team must compete in to be eligible for postseason championships also is reduced by 33%, with an exception for women’s rowing.
- The maximum number of contests a team is allowed was reduced by varying amounts based on a survey for school presidents and chancellors, ADs and conference commissioners. For example: Football’s maximum decreases from 11 to 10, and baseball’s decreases from 50 to 40.
“All three reductions stemmed from financial struggles Division II institutions are facing due to the pandemic,” a news release on NCAA’s website said. “Many institutions, per feedback from leadership throughout Division II, will not be able to afford the same level of travel or meet current standards for championships selections or sports sponsorship, even if sports begin as scheduled in the fall term.”
According to the NCAA, the maximum number of contests allowed for each sport in 2020-21 will be:
- Baseball: 40 (previously 50)
- Basketball: 22 (26-28)
- Cross country: 6 (7)
- Field hockey: 14 (18)
- Football: 10 (11)
- Golf: 16 (21)
- Lacrosse: 13 (17)
- Women’s rowing: 14 (20)
- Soccer: 14 (18)
- Softball: 44 (56)
- Swimming/diving: 12 (16)
- Tennis: 17 (25)
- Indoor track and field: 12 (18)
- Outdoor track and field: 12 (18)
- Women’s volleyball: 20 (26)
- Wrestling: 12 (16)
On average, the sports’ maximum number of games allowed decreases by around 25%, with football losing the smallest percentage (9.1%).
The changes provide added flexibility in uncertain times.
Shippensburg competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which consists of 17 schools throughout Pa., plus Shepherd University in West Virginia.
Michaels pointed out many of the teams in the conference are at different stages of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening program, with some still in red phase, the most restrictive of the three phases. All are expected to be in yellow in the coming weeks. No team sports are allowed in red or yellow, and the restrictions in green are not yet clear as the state continues to develop plans for sports at various levels.
“We just don’t know how fast everything’s gonna be at green, and even at green, I’m not sure we all know what that’s going to mean when the time comes,” Michaels said. “That’s the challenge right now. Every time you think you have an answer to a question, four or five more questions pop up.”
Michaels said the PSAC is considering lowering the maximum number of games allowed in football to nine from D-II’s 10. The conference is allowed to set its own scheduling restrictions as long as they fall within the NCAA’s restrictions, meaning the PSAC can’t require a max of 11 games if the NCAA’s max is 10.
One advantage to the scheduling flexibility is it gives conferences and teams more time to figure out how to restructure their schedules. Under a nine-game schedule, it’s possible PSAC football teams could play a schedule entirely consisting of conference rivals with no nonconference games, Michaels said.
But if nonconference games are to be scheduled — and that might be more necessary in sports other than football — the PSAC faces a challenge of getting its own scheduling parameters in order while waiting for other conferences they’d typically hold crossover games with to do the same.
“And that’s the great unknown because just like the PSAC’s having all of our conversations and discussions, so is the Northeast 10, so is the Mountain East, so is the CIAA, and we really don’t know what they’re going to be doing either at this time,” Michaels said.
Michaels said the PSAC hopes to have final scheduling numbers to the teams “in the next couple weeks.” It is also too early to say what exactly the conference championships will look like, much less the NCAA championships.
