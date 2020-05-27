With NCAA setting new scheduling minimums and maximums, Shippensburg University, PSAC grapple with remaining scheduling concerns

The changes provide added flexibility in uncertain times.

Shippensburg competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which consists of 17 schools throughout Pa., plus Shepherd University in West Virginia.

Michaels pointed out many of the teams in the conference are at different stages of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening program, with some still in red phase, the most restrictive of the three phases. All are expected to be in yellow in the coming weeks. No team sports are allowed in red or yellow, and the restrictions in green are not yet clear as the state continues to develop plans for sports at various levels.

“We just don’t know how fast everything’s gonna be at green, and even at green, I’m not sure we all know what that’s going to mean when the time comes,” Michaels said. “That’s the challenge right now. Every time you think you have an answer to a question, four or five more questions pop up.”

Michaels said the PSAC is considering lowering the maximum number of games allowed in football to nine from D-II’s 10. The conference is allowed to set its own scheduling restrictions as long as they fall within the NCAA’s restrictions, meaning the PSAC can’t require a max of 11 games if the NCAA’s max is 10.