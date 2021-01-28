The Lost Year: PSAC, Shippensburg eyeing testing programs to get 2021 spring season off the ground

“Right now our testing protocol, the plan is for once a week, which is more extensive than what the NCAA is seeking when it comes to the intermediate level of its three-tiered system,” Michaels said. “We’ll be doing it once a week for our Tier 1 student-athletes, as well as coaches and other personnel that interacts with student-athletes. That will have to increase as we get closer to competitions and traveling."

The testing, along with masking and social distancing guidelines that the NCAA passed down and the PSAC adopted, are all key components to getting a spring season played.

However, with a virus that’s still relatively young and unknown, nothing is assured.

“The reality is the virus will dictate it,” Michaels said. “We’re not in a situation like the NBA or NHL, we’re not going to put together a bubble. We are going to do our best to try to help our student athletes in a way where we’re doing the proper testing and we’re following the proper medical guidance. And trying to do this in a way that is appropriate. Decisions are being made beyond athletics, often that dictate what happens. I feel fortunate that our university made a commitment to have a COVID-19 office that has helped us plan out how we’re going to approach things on campus.