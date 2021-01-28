The Lost Year: PSAC, Shippensburg eyeing testing programs to get 2021 spring season off the ground

Science has come a long way since COVID-19 decimated the sport’s world nearly a year ago.
Testing programs have advanced to a point where it gives schools and teams a strong possibility to take the field, including those at the local NCAA Division II level.
“We’re very optimistic about the spring,” PSAC commissioner Steve Murray said. “The adjustments the NCAA has made, they’ve identified every sport as high risk, intermediate risk or low risk. There’s no high risk sports left on the calendar. That takes testing down to a much more reasonable level. All of our schools believe they have testing that meets or exceeds what is required. In the process, we’re meeting weekly with ADs to finalize plans for that — game day protocols, masking, how much dug out space, water bottles, talking to umpires.”
Shippensburg is answering the call when it comes to testing with a new on-campus lab that conduct saliva tests.
“The university has made a great commitment to develop a saliva, PCR testing lab that will hopefully be up here and running in the early portion of February,” Shippensburg athletic director Jeff Michaels said. “That should certainly help us have a shot to get our seasons in.
Michaels said the saliva testing should return results within 24 hours. Positive tests or likely exposure through contact tracing would lead to a 10-day quarantine to match CDC guidelines.
“Right now our testing protocol, the plan is for once a week, which is more extensive than what the NCAA is seeking when it comes to the intermediate level of its three-tiered system,” Michaels said. “We’ll be doing it once a week for our Tier 1 student-athletes, as well as coaches and other personnel that interacts with student-athletes. That will have to increase as we get closer to competitions and traveling."
The testing, along with masking and social distancing guidelines that the NCAA passed down and the PSAC adopted, are all key components to getting a spring season played.
However, with a virus that’s still relatively young and unknown, nothing is assured.
“The reality is the virus will dictate it,” Michaels said. “We’re not in a situation like the NBA or NHL, we’re not going to put together a bubble. We are going to do our best to try to help our student athletes in a way where we’re doing the proper testing and we’re following the proper medical guidance. And trying to do this in a way that is appropriate. Decisions are being made beyond athletics, often that dictate what happens. I feel fortunate that our university made a commitment to have a COVID-19 office that has helped us plan out how we’re going to approach things on campus.
“Every meeting we have is prefaced with, ‘This information is as of … whatever time.’ In the next 30 minutes something different can come down. We're going to do our best, and move quickly and make sure we're responding appropriately to try to put our programs in the best position possible.”
According to Murray, one possible roadblock on the path toward a baseball and softball season is testing for officials.
“An issue for us a little right now is the only sports left on the calendar is that we require testing for officials is baseball and softball,” he said. “It’s not like an indoor basketball game when you know it's going to happen Wednesday at 7. Having officials tested at the level we need can be unpredictable.”