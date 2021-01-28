The Lost Year: For Shippensburg's Cameron Tinner and others, pandemic cost college athletes chance to show improvements on the field

And Paige Bond, a Boiling Springs alumna.

“When spring sports ended, I was shocked at what my fellow student-athletes were going through,” said Bond, who plays field hockey for the Raiders. “It was an unknown period of time of time for athletes. Not knowing what was going to happen was the worst part.”

And another former Shippensburg Greyhound like Tinner, Courtney Coy.

“The shutdown was very emotional for me personally and my teammates,” the senior softball player said.

All four lost all or most of their 2020 seasons, with spring sports like baseball and softball only getting a few games in before the season was shut down. The PSAC has not announced plans for the 2021 spring season yet. Fall sports, like football and field hockey, never got a season in.

And the winter season is a shell of itself, with only cross country (a fall sport) and swimming getting a season after PSAC member schools voted to opt into those sports but none of the others.

Tinner, an education major, is taking is captainship seriously, despite the lack of a season. A leader on his high school team as well, he tries to motivate his Red Raiders teammates with words and actions.