The Lost Year: For Shippensburg's Cameron Tinner and others, pandemic cost college athletes chance to show improvements on the field

Cameron Tinner looked poised to have his best year on the football field this fall.
The redshirt-junior was coming off a season in which he recorded 22 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks and was named a team captain before the 2020 season was set to start.
But it never did. Tinner never got to show what improvements he’d made, along with his Shippensburg University teammates, after the PSAC canceled all fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was really disappointing to have our fall season postponed,” he said. “We have continued to work out with strength coaches even though we didn’t play.”
Tinner’s story is the same as hundreds of college student-athletes at Shippensburg, Messiah University and Dickinson College. A year of disappointment and separation from the sports they care about.
That includes Cumberland County high school graduates now at SU like sophomore baseball player Braden Petty.
“When the pandemic hit, I knew this was something that was not going to be taken lightly,” the Big Spring grad said. “Once we were told we couldn’t continue, I felt nothing but sorrow, for the current seniors that were playing their final season. Watching them clean out their lockers was heartbreaking.”
And Paige Bond, a Boiling Springs alumna.
“When spring sports ended, I was shocked at what my fellow student-athletes were going through,” said Bond, who plays field hockey for the Raiders. “It was an unknown period of time of time for athletes. Not knowing what was going to happen was the worst part.”
And another former Shippensburg Greyhound like Tinner, Courtney Coy.
“The shutdown was very emotional for me personally and my teammates,” the senior softball player said.
All four lost all or most of their 2020 seasons, with spring sports like baseball and softball only getting a few games in before the season was shut down. The PSAC has not announced plans for the 2021 spring season yet. Fall sports, like football and field hockey, never got a season in.
And the winter season is a shell of itself, with only cross country (a fall sport) and swimming getting a season after PSAC member schools voted to opt into those sports but none of the others.
Tinner, an education major, is taking is captainship seriously, despite the lack of a season. A leader on his high school team as well, he tries to motivate his Red Raiders teammates with words and actions.
“I believe my approach hasn’t changed because I have always taken workouts seriously. That came from how I was raised and it resembles the program at Shippensburg High that I came from. Working hard has always been something I have taken seriously. My effort and attitude have to be higher than ever before.”
All he and other SU athletes have been able to do for nearly a year is try to stay in shape.
“This year has been a tough one for everyone,” Bond said. “We took this year as not a setback but a year of growth, and one thing we can focus on is take one day at a time and being better than the last one.”
Petty said the baseball team worked in small groups on the field or in the weight room. Bond said she and her field hockey teammates talked regularly about being leaders and preparing for the fall season, before they knew it was canceled.
Coy said that strength coach Dennis Kerstetter, who had just been hired in August 2019 was diligent in giving workouts and activities to keep players busy.
“We are working hard and pushing through and have the mindset to outwork our opponents no matter until we have an answer about the season,” Coy said.
Each added they have mostly Zoom classes and more time to focus on academics during the pandemic.
“I had an anatomy and physiology lab in person, but the rest was harder because I learn better in person,” Bond said.
Others, like Coy, added a full-time job to their online class schedule during the fall semester.
Tension and uncertainty linger daily for SU athletes.
Some are concerned about eligibility issues or whether to return for one more season.
“We have high hopes for season, especially since this could be my final season as a member of the Shippensburg University softball team,” Coy said.
“We had two players decide to return for an extra season of eligibility, and it could affect the freshman recruiting class who were recruited to fill in those spots,” said Petty, who hasn’t decided whether to take his extra year of eligibility, granted by the NCAA to athletes who lost their seasons during the pandemic, yet.
Others, like Tinner, see other major college programs, pro teams and high schools conducting seasons and want to partake as well.
“High school sports are taking place and as we watch; it is frustrating that we are not playing,” Tinner said. “The conference deserves the chance to at least give it an attempt. Right now, all we can do its stay positive and hope the best is yet to come.”
For most fall sports like football, that won’t happen at this point. The PSAC opted not to have a fall season in the spring. The focus now shifts to the altered cross country and swimming seasons, and then to what might be a spring season in whatever form it takes.
“I can see a future for us in the spring — most professional and college teams have resumed playing with minor alterations, like masks,” Petty said.