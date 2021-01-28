The Lost Year: For Messiah's Billy Davis and others, 'hardest pill to swallow' is training for uncertainty of next season

“I just miss competing,” Davis said. “I am an extremely competitive person in everything I do, and competing in baseball has been a part of my life since I was 5 years old. Not being able to compete feels weird. It just doesn’t feel right.”

All of Messiah’s athletes are keeping in shape with organized workouts. In addition to practices and inter-squad contests, women’s soccer had technical training in small pods, complete with an accountability partner.

Keul said he has been lifting two to three times a week, crediting the school’s strength and conditioning staff for keeping things going with workouts that provided everyone to take advantage of the equipment they may have at home.

Davis took this to a new level, not only adding strength but a whole dietary discipline. The catcher is working weekly on both hitting and field drills with an instructor as well.

While most will be at the ready whenever their respective seasons start, there’s so much more than what happens on the field for collegiate athletes, especially at a school such as Messiah.