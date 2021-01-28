The Lost Year: For Messiah's Billy Davis and others, 'hardest pill to swallow' is training for uncertainty of next season

Messiah University’s Mallory Johnson admits she never imagined the COVID-19 pandemic would affect her 2020 fall soccer season.
After all, the shutdown began in March, and the Cumberland Valley grad wasn’t slated to compete until August.
“When sports and classes got canceled last spring, the only thing that went through my head was how bad I felt for all my fellow athletes,” Johnson said. “I never thought that anything would happen to the fall athletes.
“I continued to work hard over the spring and summer with the soccer workouts put in place for the fall season coming up. There were never any doubts in my head that something would happen to our season.”
But it did. The fall season was also shelved as the virus numbers kept climbing.
It came as a shock for Johnson, who was a part of a Falcons team coming off the 2019 national championship.
“Over the summer I remember just praying for a season and to be able to play with my best friends again,”’ she said. “The day I found out about the season being canceled I cried for three hours. Not just because we couldn’t play, but how would our relationships with the team be affected off the field?”
Mechanicsburg alum Jared Keul was one of those spring athletes. Unlike Johnson, Keul’s season on the Messiah men’s volleyball team started last March, but abruptly ended.
“It was frustrating not to be able to do things as usual,” Keul said. “It was frustrating to be limited in our practices and not being able to compete in our fall competition day. Thankfully, this semester we were still able to practice and compete against one another.”
Of course, for Keul and other Messiah spring athletes, the unknown of this coming season may be worse than last spring.
“Right now, we’re waiting to hear what our season will be like, or even if we will have a season,” said Keul.
“The hardest pill to swallow is the fact that you are constantly training and preparing, but you still aren’t sure if we are going to have a season or not,” said Carlisle grad Billy Davis, who is on the Messiah baseball team. “The season being in constant flux has been difficult to say the least.”
Seemingly, all the student-athletes can do is bide their time and stay ready with the hopes of playing.
The Middle Atlantic Conference announced it was planning to play an abbreviated winter sports season in mid-February for basketball, with swimming starting in March. Wrestling and indoor track were canceled for the upcoming campaign.
The hope remains for spring sports to commence, potentially with an abbreviated season, but no announcement has been made yet.
“I just miss competing,” Davis said. “I am an extremely competitive person in everything I do, and competing in baseball has been a part of my life since I was 5 years old. Not being able to compete feels weird. It just doesn’t feel right.”
All of Messiah’s athletes are keeping in shape with organized workouts. In addition to practices and inter-squad contests, women’s soccer had technical training in small pods, complete with an accountability partner.
Keul said he has been lifting two to three times a week, crediting the school’s strength and conditioning staff for keeping things going with workouts that provided everyone to take advantage of the equipment they may have at home.
Davis took this to a new level, not only adding strength but a whole dietary discipline. The catcher is working weekly on both hitting and field drills with an instructor as well.
While most will be at the ready whenever their respective seasons start, there’s so much more than what happens on the field for collegiate athletes, especially at a school such as Messiah.
“One thing I miss is time spent with the whole team,” Keul said. “Because of restrictions we haven’t been able to have our normal after-practice team dinners in the dining hall. Normally we would all grab a big table and just eat dinner and spend time together. It was always a good time together as a team.”
“I miss the relationship aspect the most,” Johnson said. “All the adventures and team building exercises that we get to do during preseason or days we don’t practice makes the season a little different.
“This year has definitely been different in so many ways. Obviously, like many others, I miss the competition as well. The long bus rides and goal-scoring hugs were missed.”
Still, many athletes can find the positive in a situation.
“I’ve spent a lot of my time lifting and training, staying ready and preparing like we will be playing this upcoming spring,” Davis said. “As a student at Messiah, my Christian faith is extremely important to me, and this extra time has allowed me to really focus on strengthening my relationship with God. This has kept me in the right mental place during these trying times.”