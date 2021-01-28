The Lost Year: For Dickinson's Meg Tate and Elaina Clancy, focus during year without sports is on individual improvement

Meg Tate burst on the scene at Dickinson College in great style in 2019.
Despite missing two games, the Carlisle High School grad led the Red Devils with 20 goals, eight of which were game winners, as a freshman that season. She added four assists for 44 points in only 21 games played.
However, just like that the 2020 season was gone, one of the many casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been terrible missing the soccer season,” Tate said. “I got off to a great start during my freshman season, and I was extremely excited to build off of that.”
Still, it is more than her on-the-field exploits that Tate misses, no matter how amazing her rookie campaign was on the pitch.
“I miss the familial aspect that our team gives off,” she said. “Everyone cares so deeply for each other, so being apart for so long has been extremely difficult.”
Fellow Dickinson athlete and Boiling Springs alumna Elaina Clancy understands where Tate is coming from, especially after her junior track season was stopped a week before competition was to begin. Then her fall cross country campaign was also canceled.
“The cohesion and supportive nature of the Dickinson cross country team is something truly unique, and it hurts my heart to be away from my teammates, laughing at and with each other,” said Clancy.
The local grads are not alone either. It’s been a rough road for all of the student-athletes at schools across the nation as thousands of athletes have missed out on athletic seasons.
Tate is well aware of this, and well aware that some things can not be controlled.
“It has been extremely frustrating; however, we all understand that the health of the public has to be at the forefront of the decisions,” she said. “At Dickinson it has been a bit tougher than some other schools.
“We did not return to campus in the fall, to go along with the competition aspect and no training as a team — it has been quite terrible.”
Plus, it caught so many by surprise, especially Clancy, who was on spring break in March when she was shocked to hear they would not be returning to campus.
“I did not realize the severity of COVID-19, nor would I have ever expected that it would postpone collegiate athletics for so long,” Clancy said. “I recall how excited and motivated I was for the upcoming track season.”
Both Clancy and Tate have dealt with things in the expected way — athletics.
Upon hearing that there would be no season, Clancy took to the trails, mobility drills, working out and improving her nutrition.
“I have coped with the frustration of cancelled seasons from March to present moment by doing what I know how to do best: running and working out more,” she said. “While we unfortunately cannot compete right now, it has been a good reminder for collegiate runners everywhere to shift our mindsets and fall in love with running on a day-to-day basis, not just the end results.”
Clancy turned 21 and ran a marathon on her own with her mom biking beside her in September to mark the occasion. She is most certainly a distance runner. She loves the competition of track, but cross country still has her heart.
In addition to her own training, Tate has been playing in a winter adult league and practicing with a local boys club team.
As an ROTC cadet, Clancy has kept plenty busy. Because of that she was also able to stay on campus, which helped her as well. She said she also kept a socially distanced routine of training, running, online classes and working as a remote teaching assistant.
Although, living locally hasn’t always made things easier, as Tate knows.
“Being close to home has made some portions of dealing with life simpler,” she said. “However, being so close means that I just watched my campus be empty while most of my local friends were off at school.
“It was at times overwhelming in ways that I wished to be living farther away from Dickinson.”
What comes next remains unknown as the Centennial Athletic Conference has yet to determine what will happen with the 2021 spring sports seasons.
Still, optimism remains, for Clancy’s track season and Tate’s offseason soccer workouts now that she no longer runs track.
“Not being able to do that has been difficult, but we as a team are so excited to get back on the field as a group,” Tate said. “We are looking forward to what the spring has in store for us.”