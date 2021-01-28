The Lost Year: For Dickinson's Meg Tate and Elaina Clancy, focus during year without sports is on individual improvement

The local grads are not alone either. It’s been a rough road for all of the student-athletes at schools across the nation as thousands of athletes have missed out on athletic seasons.

Tate is well aware of this, and well aware that some things can not be controlled.

“It has been extremely frustrating; however, we all understand that the health of the public has to be at the forefront of the decisions,” she said. “At Dickinson it has been a bit tougher than some other schools.

“We did not return to campus in the fall, to go along with the competition aspect and no training as a team — it has been quite terrible.”

Plus, it caught so many by surprise, especially Clancy, who was on spring break in March when she was shocked to hear they would not be returning to campus.

“I did not realize the severity of COVID-19, nor would I have ever expected that it would postpone collegiate athletics for so long,” Clancy said. “I recall how excited and motivated I was for the upcoming track season.”

Both Clancy and Tate have dealt with things in the expected way — athletics.