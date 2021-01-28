The Lost Year: College teams around Cumberland County were 'off to a good start' in 2020. COVID-19 changed everything

Van Scyoc recalled the moment she had to tell her team the unfortunate news and the uncertainty that clouded everything.

“I think that moment was really sad, really upset and we really didn’t know what the summer and leading to this fall was really going to look like,” she said. “At that point we were still optimistic that hopefully it was just our spring season. And although it's super unfortunate and we’re really sad about it and for the upperclassmen at all sports at every level, it was what it was and we were making the best decision for the health of everyone."

Going forward, it was tough to fathom how long and how much would be lost to the pandemic.

“We were thinking, ‘Well we’re going to lose our spring season, our athletes will go home for the summer and then hopefully in the fall we'll resume as normal,’” Van Scyoc said. “I think once we started to get a little more clearer picture at the end of our spring semester, I think that’s when at the end of April, beginning of May, I started to realize we’re going to be in this for the long haul, and I don’t think the fall semester will look like it typically looks.”

Planning for the unpredictable