The Lost Year: College teams around Cumberland County were 'off to a good start' in 2020. COVID-19 changed everything

Shippensburg softball head coach Allison Van Scyoc is spending her time building practice plans and taking care of preseason preparations with the planned start of practice looming.
She describes her mindset as “optimistic.”
It’s not in regards to her team’s prospects for the upcoming season, but more about taking the field at all.
Last March, Van Scyoc’s Raiders were 10-4 after a set of early season tournaments.
Then time stood still.
A planned doubleheader against Wilmington on March 11, what would’ve been Shippensburg’s home opener, was postponed “for reasons not related to weather,” according to a press release from the school.
Two days later, word came down that the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference suspended all athletic competitions due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Collegiate athletic fields across the state at the sub-Division I level have been quiet since. But the deafening silence that currently occupies tracks, baseball and softball fields and other spring facilities may soon give way to the crack of the bat and starter’s guns.
How it started
With some of the pillars of the sports landscape crumbling down, it was inevitable the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic would soon reach local Division II and III colleges.
Shippensburg’s men’s basketball team was in Indiana practicing for the NCAA Tournament. Individuals were at swimming, wrestling and indoor track and field national championships.
None of them got the chance to compete.
Van Scyoc said she saw the writing on the wall.
“We were off to a good start to our season which made it even harder I think,” she said. “We were coming back from a trip at a Virginia State Tournament and started to get more information. We knew right away this was not looking good.”
On the heels of the NCAA canceling its winter and spring championships, including its showcase Division I men’s basketball tournament, PSAC commissioner Steve Murray and the PSAC acted quickly in halting its upcoming spring season.
“We made the decision on Friday the 13th. I remember sending the email out saying this is an appropriate date for this,” Murray said of the announcement to suspend the spring seasons.
At the time, Murray said there was a general consensus of what needed to be done.
“There were no arguments against it,” he said. “Nobody knew what was going on at what level. No one was willing to risk anything until we knew what was going on. We reaffirmed our position a few weeks later. We first put a pause on the season, then two weeks later we said, ‘There’s no way to figure this thing out.’ There was no testing, no one knew the impact it had on people’s health and who was most affected.”
The Centennial Conference, which houses Dickinson, also originally put a pause on its spring season before deciding March 19 to cancel all spring athletics and championships.
“Initially we were optimistic we could return to competition in a few weeks; however, the rapid growth of and developing facts surrounding this pandemic now require our league to do our part in protecting the health and well-being of our constituents,” Centennial commissioner Portia Hoeg said in a statement at the time. “This decision was not reached lightly, but ultimately this is what must be done."
On March 16, the Middle Atlantic Conference, home to Messiah, announced its cancelation of its spring events.
In the PSAC, the school presidents had the final say in regards to the fate of the seasons. Shippensburg athletic director Jeff Michaels praised Shippensburg president Laurie Carter for her communication through the entire process.
“President Carter has been great through this as far as listening to what our thoughts and what our ideas were,” Michaels said. “The decision-making itself has been challenging for all parties. I feel very fortunate to be part of an institution where the leadership was listening to what we had to say. I’ll be perfectly honest, the right decision was made and a lot of it has to do with I’m not sure how we could've moved forward with the timing of things.”
Van Scyoc recalled the moment she had to tell her team the unfortunate news and the uncertainty that clouded everything.
“I think that moment was really sad, really upset and we really didn’t know what the summer and leading to this fall was really going to look like,” she said. “At that point we were still optimistic that hopefully it was just our spring season. And although it's super unfortunate and we’re really sad about it and for the upperclassmen at all sports at every level, it was what it was and we were making the best decision for the health of everyone."
Going forward, it was tough to fathom how long and how much would be lost to the pandemic.
“We were thinking, ‘Well we’re going to lose our spring season, our athletes will go home for the summer and then hopefully in the fall we'll resume as normal,’” Van Scyoc said. “I think once we started to get a little more clearer picture at the end of our spring semester, I think that’s when at the end of April, beginning of May, I started to realize we’re going to be in this for the long haul, and I don’t think the fall semester will look like it typically looks.”
Planning for the unpredictable
As the summer months dawned, the prevailing thought among the general public and even some medical experts was that the heat would wilt the virus’s strength. However, the opposite rang true and cases spiked.
Preparations for fall seasons were underway, only for the leagues to have to quickly transition.
“We spent the entire summer from mid-May through mid-August, we had athletic admissions meetings weekly,” Murray said. “We had subcommittees meeting weekly, presidents meeting monthly. We had been developing plans to begin practices even if it would be delayed 'til mid-August.
“We had August 10 as a drop-dead date. Late July, it became fairly apparent that the level of testing would be too much for frankly our institutions to handle based on national association guidelines. There’s still a lot of questions about this virus. It didnt do in the summer what we all thought it would do. Post 4th of July we got that spike.
At Shippensburg, meetings were held in hopes of playing sports in the fall, but the unpredictability of the virus never allowed it to happen.
“When things were being discussed from March to April into May, we were definitely planning as a conference and as an institution that we'd be able to have a fall season,” Michaels said. “That’s among the most frustrating aspects, coming from the slice of athletics — there are many, many people that have been hit much harder than an intercollegiate athletics program. … The frustrating part is you constantly have meetings over and over and over again, and you can never come up with the right decision.
“We had meetings, maybe one at the end of March, a couple in April, several in May and many more in June. You think you're going the right way and you just never get to that point where we can say, ‘We’re all in 'cause you never know what’s coming next with the pandemic.”
For teams and student-athletes, without team activities allowed, the summer months consisted of individual workouts. While most fall and winter teams never got to see the fruits of that labor, spring teams remain hopeful to return to competition in 2021.
Moves were made by the conferences to cancel fall sports. In the PSAC, Murray said again there was a consensus among its executive board and the prevailing response was positive, among the public and the student-athletes.
“At that point, I only got one email opposed to it but I got a lot of student-athletes thanking us,” Murray said. “We got quite a few messages from student-athletes saying, ‘I don’t like it, but I get it. Thank you for looking out for our health and keeping us safe.’”
The PSAC announced a suspension of fall competition on July 15. On Nov. 11, the conference announced all fall championships were officially canceled, at the same time stating its intention to proceed with the intended championships in spring. One week later, the PSAC pulled the plug on its winter championships. However, the league quickly decided to hold championships for "low risk" sports cross country and swimming, which are planned for the spring, after a plurality of teams voted to host those sports.
Additionally, the league left an option open to hold a championship if six or more league schools decided to participate in a winter sport. Gannon, Mercyhurst and Clarion were the only three PSAC schools to opt to play a basketball season. Michaels said there was never a discussion about Shippensburg joining that group.
“Once we decided as a conference that we weren’t going to have a conference schedule, we did not explore any further going out on our own,” he said. “If the conference was providing a scheduled championship we would move forward. When the vote was to not move forward those seasons, that’s the stance we took. We did not have further dialogue beyond that.”
In December, the Centennial announced its cancellation of fall and winter sports, also stating spring sports will be evaluated in January.
The MAC took a different stance, announcing in December it intended to push winter sports into the spring. On Tuesday, the MAC announced its plan to resume basketball with a five-week conference season starting Feb. 11. Fourteen women’s programs and 13 men’s programs elected to participate including Messiah.
Swimming season is planned to begin in early march with the MAC championships in mid-April.
However, the league will not host a season or championships for indoor track or wrestling.
'Cautiously optimistic'
With the increased testing capabilities as a catalyst, plans are being developed to have a spring season in 2021.
“We had great communication from our administration, ‘This is how we’re going to attempt to make the spring season happen, these are the adjustments we’re going to make,’” Van Scyoc said. “We now all understand it’s going to look different than it ever has before. If you do have to proceed with caution. Our administrators have been saying, 'We can’t guarantee you certainty in an uncertain time.' We are all under the impression we have to take this day by day. But I know we do also feel optimistic because we are now able to meet NCAA requirements for testing.
“We have the ability to put together plans for how are we going to run practices so there's not too many people in a gym if it’s too cold to practice outside. We have all the logistics in place. We’ve had the opportunity to respond to and understand how contact tracing will work and how that's going to impact our team as we try to navigate a season.”
Van Scyoc says protocols are being formed in regards to practice and game days.
“We’ve worked out some of that, some is also still to be determined,” she said. “We’re going to be social distanced in our dugout. Our coaching staff and our players that would not be on the field will all be wearing our masks. We’ll practice with our masks on. We will be getting tested to begin the season. We’ll be tested before we’re even able to practice beginning of February. From there then we’ll test probably on a weekly basis. Ramp that up to two, potentially three, times a week as we’re traveling to and from different location sites we are considerate of other communities and we’re not taking COVID somewhere else.”
Schedules will look different. There won’t be typical trips across state lines to tournaments in an effort not to get tangled up in CDC and state regulations.
“It will be largely conference only,” Michaels said. “We’re also required to follow guidance from the CDC and the state of Pennsylvania. Right now you’re still having challenges — if you go out of state, you have challenges when you come back. Ninety-seven percent of our contests are scheduled to be just in Pennsylvania. At the end it may be 100%. It’s a couple weeks until we have a firm commitment to that. When we make a final decision it will be based on the state and CDC guidelines.”
Despite the challenges optimism reigns. While things can change directions again in an instant, for now, everything is on track for collegiate spring sports to happen locally.
In the scope of the PSAC, Murray says teams have until mid-February to opt out of a potential season, but so far there has been little pushback.
“Everyone sounds like they'll be onboard so far,” he said. “We’re optimistic we can get all our spring sports in and start playing again.”