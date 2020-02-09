Penn State Women's Basketball: Penn State falls to Illinois in Play4Kay Game

Penn State fell in a tight battle to Illinois 70-66 on Sunday in their 14th-annual Play4Kay Game Benefiting Pink Zone, where a total of 507 survivors were in attendance.

Kamaria McDaniel notched her 10th 20-plus point effort of the season with 23 points and seventh of conference play, and has now scored in double figures in 23 of Penn State’s 24 games. Shay Hagans added 14 points in the loss.