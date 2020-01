Penn State women’s basketball wasn’t able to overcome a slow start in an 85-59 loss to Northwestern on Sunday.

Makenna Marisa’s 17 points bested her previous career-high of 16 that was set against Long Beach State at the Cal Classic. Mya Bembry also recorded a new career high with eight points and Lauren Ebo tied her career high with 12 rebounds.