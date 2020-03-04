Penn State Women's Basketball: Nittany Lions bounced in opener of Big Ten Tournament

Penn State women's basketball's season came to an end Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Minnesota popped the Nittany Lions 85-65 in Indianapolis to open conference tournament play.
Kamaria McDaniel led PSU with 22 points, while senior Siyeh Frazier closed her Penn State career with 15 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Anna Camden went 4-of-5 from 3-point territory to finish with 12 points.
Minnesota went upt 16-3, but the Lions managed to claw back in it, taking a 42-37 halftime lead. But the Gophers put the game to bed in the third quarter, shooting 68.8% to go up by 12.
The Gophers get tournament sixth-seed Ohio State in Thursday's second round.