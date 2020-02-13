Penn State Women's Basketball: Limping Nittany Lions suffer 10th straight loss

Penn State's losing streak extended to 10 games Thursday night after a 75-58 road loss to Nebraska.

The struggling Nittany Lions (7-18) haven't won since Jan. 9 against Michigan State, their only Big Ten win of the season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Makenna Marisa paced the Lions with 15 points, her 12th game this season in double figures.

Penn State jumped out to a 20-13 first-quarter lead behind Alisia Smith, Shay Hagans and Kamaria McDaniel, but it was shortlived. The Huskers scored the last eight points of the half to take a 32-31 lead and never looked back.

Penn State hosts No. 10 Maryland on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0