Penn State Women's Basketball: Limping Nittany Lions suffer 10th straight loss

Penn State's losing streak extended to 10 games Thursday night after a 75-58 road loss to Nebraska.
The struggling Nittany Lions (7-18) haven't won since Jan. 9 against Michigan State, their only Big Ten win of the season.
Freshman Makenna Marisa paced the Lions with 15 points, her 12th game this season in double figures.
Penn State jumped out to a 20-13 first-quarter lead behind Alisia Smith, Shay Hagans and Kamaria McDaniel, but it was shortlived. The Huskers scored the last eight points of the half to take a 32-31 lead and never looked back.
Penn State hosts No. 10 Maryland on Saturday at 2 p.m.