Penn State women's basketball tallied the 86-73 win over Michigan State on Thursday night. 

Siyeh Frazier and Kamaria McDaniel both registered 24 points in the win, while McDaniel also led the Nittany Lions with career-best marks of 11 rebounds and nine assists. McDaniel now has six 20-plus point performances this season and has tallied double-digit efforts in 14 of Penn State’s 15 games.

Penn State finished 17-of-18 from the line for a season-high 94.4 free throw percentage. Penn State improves to 30-18 all-time against Michigan State.

