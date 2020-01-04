{{featured_button_text}}
A late run gave Wisconsin a 71-65 win Saturday afternoon over Penn State women's basketball. 

The Nittany Lions were led by Kamaria McDaniel's 23 points and freshman Makenna Marisa's 10-point, nine-rebound day.

The Badgers went on an 8-0 run, going 6-of-6 at the foul line, during a 1:29 stretch inside five minutes to stay ahead for good. 

McDaniel also chipped in six rebounds and four assists.

Camp Hill grad and Wisconsin sophomore Diamond Bragg made a brief appearance.

Penn State hosts Michigan State on Thursday night.

