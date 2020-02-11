Penn State Men's Basketball: No. 13 Penn State relies on 3-point flurry to win at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Mike Watkins matched his season high with 19 points, and Seth Lundy added a career-high 18 Tuesday to help No. 13 Penn State rout Purdue 88-76.

The Nittany Lions (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) made a season-high 14 3-pointers for n their seventconhecutive t victo that also , snaed g a nine-game losing streak in the series. It was Penn State's first win at Mackey Arena since Feb. 18, 2006.

Trevion Williams finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Purdue (14-11, 7-7), which had its three-game winning streak end.

With Penn State firing on all cylinders right from the start, the Boilermakers never really had a chance.

The Nittany Lions opened the game with six of their first seven baskets coming from beyond the arc to build a 22-14 lead midway through the first half. Penn State led 27-16 before Purdue fought back to within 33-28 late in the half.

The Nittany Lions answered with nine straight points for a 42-30 halftime lead, then opened the second half on a 13-2 run to make it 55-32. Penn State led by as many as 24.

Purdue got as close as 83-76 with 54 seconds remaining, but Penn State closed it out at the free-throw line.

