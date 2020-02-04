Penn State Men's Basketball: No. 22 Nittany Lions knock off No. 16 Michigan State for fifth straight conference win

DETROIT — Lamar Stevens had 24 points and Myreon Jones made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, leading No. 22 Penn State to a 75-70 win over No. 16 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions (17-5, 7-5 Big Ten) have won five straight games, making them contenders in the conference during the second half of the regular season.

The Spartans (16-7, 8-4) dropped consecutive games for the first time this season. They also lost to a Big Ten team at home for the first time this year.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston scored 25 points but could not convert on chances to pull into a tie twice in the closing seconds. Winston didn't get much help offensively from his teammates, none of whom scored in double digits.

Stevens made two free throws to give Penn State a three-point lead with 16 seconds left. Winston had a chance to tie the game with a three-point play on the ensuing possession but missed the free throw.

Stevens then made two free throws to restore the three-point lead with 9.1 seconds left.