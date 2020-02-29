Penn State Men's Basketball: Luka Garza, No. 18 Iowa hand No. 16 Nittany Lions third loss in four games

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza knew he missed plenty of chances to score in the first half of Saturday’s game against Penn State.

The Iowa junior center made sure that didn’t happen in the second half, and he got some help from his teammates.

Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 77-68 win over the No. 16 Nittany Lions.

He extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record. It was Garza's 14th double-double of the season.

But Garza struggled in the first half, going 3 of 16 from the field. He was 8 of 12 from the field in the second half.

“I just had to refocus,” Garza said. “I’ve never missed that many shots in my life. It was frustrating. Over the course of my career, I don’t let that bother me. I just keep shooting. No matter how many shots it takes, I need to be confident.

“That’s the rare occasion where I shoot that poorly. I’m still going to be aggressive.”

Garza had nine points in the Hawkeyes’ 18-6 run to start the second half. Iowa closed the first half on a 13-4 run to take a 35-34 halftime lead.