Penn State Men's Basketball: Lamar Stevens scores 19 as Penn State handles Michigan

Stevens scored Penn State's first seven points, and the Nittany Lions jumped to an early 9-2 lead. Michigan rallied to lead 21-16 before Penn State went on a 14-0 run. It was 37-28 at halftime.

“I thought it was a whole team win,” Stevens said. “I got off to a good start, but I felt like everybody contributed.”

The Nittany Lions led 60-45 with 7 minutes to play. The Wolverines went on one last run and cut the lead to five on a 3-pointer by Simpson, but got no closer.

Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers missed his sixth straight game with a groin injury. Michigan is 2-4 in that stretch.

Big picture

Penn State: It was an impressive performance by the Nittany Lions on the road. They have recovered nicely from a three-game losing streak in the middle of the month, posting wins over Ohio State and Michigan. Wednesday's game was Penn State's first road win in league play.

“That’s big because in the Big Ten there haven’t been many road wins, so for us, we try to come in — we call them road kills — and try to steal as many as we can," Curtis Jones said.