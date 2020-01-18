Penn State Men's Basketball: Lamar Stevens reaches Big Ten milestone in win over No. 21 Ohio State

“Our effort wasn’t quite what it needs to be for sure,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “I thought it was our worst defensive effort of the year, but give them credit, they hit a lot of difficult shots.”

Ohio State’s lone lead came in the opening minutes before Penn State used an 11-0 run to take control midway through the first half.

Washington broke up the run with a 3-pointer, Ohio State’s first basket in nearly five minutes, before Penn State extended the lead to 14 with a run that included five points from Stevens.

The do-it-all forward said he became a “good cheerleader” after he picked up his third foul early in the second half.

The Buckeyes cut Penn State’s lead to seven with Andre Wesson’s third 3-pointer of the half, but the Nittany Lions used a 14-6 run over the final 3:14 to take a 42-27 lead into the locker room.

“We had a little bit of a losing streak there, and you never want one to lead to two, two to lead to three,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “We can get better, this was a great game for us. But you’ve got to put it back-to-back-to-back.”

Milestone

