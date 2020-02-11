Penn State Men's Basketball: Lamar Stevens picks up two Athlete of the Week honors

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Penn State's Lamar Stevens was named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week on Monday.
Stevens averaged 28.5 points, seven rebounds and 38 minutes per game in two wins for PSU. He was also named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday for his efforts.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!