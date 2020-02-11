Penn State Men's Basketball: Lamar Stevens picks up two Athlete of the Week honors
Penn State MBB

Ohio St Penn St Basketball (copy)

Penn State's Lamar Stevens, center.

 Associated Press file

Penn State's Lamar Stevens was named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week on Monday.

Stevens averaged 28.5 points, seven rebounds and 38 minutes per game in two wins for PSU. He was also named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday for his efforts.

