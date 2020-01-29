Penn State Men's Basketball: Lamar Stevens leads swaggering No. 24 Nittany Lions over Indiana

STATE COLLEGE — Lamar Stevens scored nine of his 17 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 24 Penn State over Indiana 64-49 on Wednesday night.

Curtis Jones Jr. scored 12 points for the Nittany Lions (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten), who won their third straight and snapped a four-game losing skid to the Hoosiers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 14 points. Justin Smith scored 13 for the Hoosiers (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten) who lost their second in a row after trailing the entire second half.

A back-and-forth first half that that featured seven lead changes and ended in a 28-28 tie gave way to a second half that was all Penn State.

The Nittany Lions took control with a 20-7 run in which they held the Hoosiers to just a pair of field goals in just over 11 minutes. Penn State pushed its lead to as many as 20 with 3:01 to play.

The teams traded baskets with lots of misses in the first half. Penn State made just 11 of 32 field goals in the first half while Indiana went 10-for-29. Despite their shooting struggles, the Hoosiers led most of the way but never by more than three. The Nittany Lions created their first momentum with a 6-0 run that put them up by four with 5:53 left, but their defense was suspect in the final minute.

