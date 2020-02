Penn State men's basketball topped Northwestern 77-61 for its eighth-straight win and 20th of the season on Saturday,

Four Nittany Lions finished in double figures, with Lamar Stevens leading the charge with 23 points. Myles Dread had four 3-pointers and a season-best 16 points int he win, while Jamari Wheeler also had a season-best 11 points.